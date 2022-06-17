Historic flooding in southwest Montana caused some farmers and ranchers to lose cattle, hay fields and pasture land to a relentless river on Monday. The water destroyed farm equipment and infrastructure. Many ditches used for irrigation will need to be fixed once the flooding recedes.
In an already difficult economy for many Montana farmers, the cost of repairs from flood damage is a painful reality check.
The Montana Farm Service Agency wants farmers who suffered damages to know that the FSA can provide them with financial help.
Leslie Rispens, acting state executive director for the Montana FSA, urged Montana farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by the flood to reach out to their local FSA office. Farmers should document the damage to their agricultural assets with pictures and written or verbal descriptions. They should also provide a rough monetary estimate of the value of the damages.
“The more information we have, the more effective our response can be,” Rispens said.
FSA will announce a sign-up for their assistance programs in a few weeks, after the flood waters have receded. Farmers can still call their local offices to report damage before the sign up period starts.
The agency has funding for a handful of assistance programs. The Emergency Conservation Program provides impacted farmers with funding to remove debris, restore fences, ditches, wind shelters, smooth our silt and sand, and replace destroyed livestock feed.
The Emergency Livestock Assistance Program provides farmers with emergency loans to rebuild destroyed feed buildings and other infrastructure for cattle.
The FSA also provides other emergency loans to replace other expensive infrastructure or assets that were damaged.
Once the flood waters recede, the FSA will conduct damage assessment reports around the state. It is too early to quantify the amount of damages, Rispens said.
The FSA is focused on more short-term relief from disasters, but Rispens added farmers can look to the Natural Resources Conservation Service financial assistance programs for longer term relief.
