Pulse crop production continued to surge in Montana this year, with more farmers starting to incorporate pulses into their crop rotation to build soil health and improve yields.
Pulse crops are legumes that are harvested for their dry seeds, like chickpeas, lentils, and dry edible peas. Montana has led the U.S. in pulse crop production since 2011, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Pulses have historically been grown in the U.S. to export to countries like India and Japan, but their domestic popularity exploded just over a decade ago. In 2009, Montana planted 350,000 acres of pulses. In 2017 that number grew to over 1.5 million acres.
The September crop production report, compiled by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, shows how pulse crop production has continued to surge in Montana this year.
Last year’s severe drought made it a difficult year for pulse crop production, but this year farmers planted more acres and expect to harvest significantly higher yields on average.
Dry edible pea production is up 67% from last year, according to the report. Acreage harvested this year is forecast at 510,000, compared to last year’s 447,368.
Lentil production jumped 52% this year compared to last. Lentil acreage harvested is at 470,000 acres, up from last year’s 380,000.
Chickpea production is up 27% compared to last year. This year growers expect to harvest 180,500 acres of chickpeas, compared to last year’s 159,500.
There are over a million acres of pulses in Montana this year. The U.S. northern plains have a climate well-suited for growing pulses, with the bulk of domestic production happening in states like Montana, North Dakota, and Washington. Pulses have gained traction as a rotational crop that farmers can plant for a variety of benefits, instead of letting fields sit idle on rest years.
Perry Miller, a professor in the department of land resources and environmental sciences at MSU, has spent almost 25 years researching pulse crops. Part of his research focuses on how pulses in crop rotations influence wheat production.
Cereal grains like wheat grow better following a pulse crop, and pulses grow better following cereal grains, Miller said.
Pulses help cereal grains become more pest resistant by breaking disease cycles. For example, if a wheat field is afflicted with a pest one year, but then a pulse crop is planted in the same field the following year, wheat planted the third year will be more resistant to the original pest because of the crop rotation.
Most pulses in Montana are grown in the northwestern part of the state.
Jeff Bangs is a farmer in the state’s Golden Triangle, which is a big hub for wheat production.
Bangs grows chickpeas and field peas in rotation with cereal grains and idle land. His family farm has produced cereal grains since 1910, but Bangs started to introduce pulses into the rotation over the last ten years. Many others in the Golden Triangle have followed suit, he said.
Pulses help soil fertility by pulling nitrogen from the atmosphere and storing it in the ground. Bangs said planting pulse crops has decreased his reliance on chemical fertilizer and also made his cereal grains more resistant to disease.
“Of course pulses come with their own set of challenges,” Bangs said.
Pulses have their own pests as well. Bangs farms some of his land organically, but said it’s extremely difficult to produce organic pulses because they are not very competitive with weeds as young crops.
Bangs planted over 700 acres of pulses this year. They also allow him to monetize the land he otherwise would have left fallow. “I think overall (pulses) have been a net positive for agriculture,” he said.
Despite the benefits of pulse crops, they only took off in Montana and the country roughly a decade ago.
Eric Belasco, a professor of agriculture economics at MSU, said Americans didn’t used to consume as many pulse crops. Americans were producing pulses to export, but now production has increased because there’s more of a domestic demand.
“Pulses are slowly becoming more important in the American diet,” Belasco said. “Now there’s a better supply chain and marketing network, and people are seeing the benefits of using them in crop rotation.”
Montana alone saw over $1.6 million generated from pulse production in 2021, according to USDA NASS.
Industry groups like USA Pulses have also played a big role in expanding pulse consumption in the U.S.
Todd Scholz, vice president of research and member services for the group USA Pulses said new pulse crop products have helped increase domestic demand and production.
For example, hummus became popular in the U.S. around 2010, Scholz said, which resulted in a huge expansion of chickpea acres planted.
The industry is trying to incorporate pulses into more foods like flour and chips. Before 2016, Scholz said there were around 250 new pulse crop products created each year. Now that number is close to 11,000.
