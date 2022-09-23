Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Pulse crop production continued to surge in Montana this year, with more farmers starting to incorporate pulses into their crop rotation to build soil health and improve yields.

Pulse crops are legumes that are harvested for their dry seeds, like chickpeas, lentils, and dry edible peas. Montana has led the U.S. in pulse crop production since 2011, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Pulses have historically been grown in the U.S. to export to countries like India and Japan, but their domestic popularity exploded just over a decade ago. In 2009, Montana planted 350,000 acres of pulses. In 2017 that number grew to over 1.5 million acres.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.