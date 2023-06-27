Let the news come to you

HELMVILLE — After author David James Duncan finished reading an excerpt from his upcoming book, Sun House, a silence gripped the crowd. It was dusk at the Mannix Ranch in northwestern Montana, and Duncan had just read a passage about a character trying meat for the first time — tasting the blood, the land, the grass, and the life’s work of her husband.

As the emcee Bex Frucht took the stage after Duncan, she told the crowd she had been moved to tears. His writing captured beautifully the holistic nature of ranching that everyone was here to celebrate, Frucht said. For dinner, people had eaten beef from cattle raised on the grass below their feet.

The ability for ruminants to take grass and turn it into protein for people is close to magic, Frucht said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

