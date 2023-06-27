HELMVILLE — After author David James Duncan finished reading an excerpt from his upcoming book, Sun House, a silence gripped the crowd. It was dusk at the Mannix Ranch in northwestern Montana, and Duncan had just read a passage about a character trying meat for the first time — tasting the blood, the land, the grass, and the life’s work of her husband.
As the emcee Bex Frucht took the stage after Duncan, she told the crowd she had been moved to tears. His writing captured beautifully the holistic nature of ranching that everyone was here to celebrate, Frucht said. For dinner, people had eaten beef from cattle raised on the grass below their feet.
The ability for ruminants to take grass and turn it into protein for people is close to magic, Frucht said.
That’s one idea the Mannix Ranch hoped to convey at its inaugural Old Salt Festival, held from June 23 to 25 on their ranch outside Helmville in the Blackfoot Valley. The event featured wood-fired cooking, western music and art, and talks focused on landscape conservation, with hundreds in attendance to celebrate.
The Mannix family runs a regenerative operation with direct-to-consumer beef and a restaurant called Old Salt Co-op in Helena.
Cole Mannix, who helped develop the festival, oversees the consumer side of the business and planned the event so people from many backgrounds could together and realize they share common goals.
“I think most of us can admit that sociopolitically, we’re kind of a mess as a country,” Mannix said in an interview. “The problem is that when human relationships kind of fragment that’s what happens to land, too. Land either being intact or not — at this point, it’s mostly based on what humans decide to do with it.”
“But everybody depends on the ability of this land — to be productive for food, but also to capture water and to provide amazing wildlife habitat, and we feel a deep obligation to do those things,” Mannix said.
The Mannix Ranch is a regenerative operation, meaning they move cattle between small pastures frequently to boost soil fertility and biodiversity — similar to how migrating bison used to graze grasslands.
Periods of heavy grazing, as opposed to turning cattle out on a large pasture all summer, have potential to build healthier landscapes and sequester more carbon, but it’s difficult, intentional work.
No regenerative operation can survive if they don’t have customers that share their same values, Mannix said.
Still, he emphasized the point of the festival isn’t just to celebrate their ranch — it’s to bring in other businesses and nonprofits that all have a stake in conserving large landscapes.
Over the weekend, hundreds gathered to camp out on the property. Tickets ranged between a one day pass for $115 and an all weekend pass for $285.
The isolated ranch was turned upside down to accommodate so many people, with hay bales serving as benches and water jugs trucked in from an hour away. Huge tents and food trucks centered around the festival’s main attraction — a 40-foot long pit filled with cherry wood from the Flathead that chefs used for three wood-fired cooked “grand meals.”
The meals featured roasted locally sourced hog and lamb, and beef from the Mannix Ranch. On Sunday morning, Bozeman-based chef Eduardo Garcia cooked a traditional barbacoa brunch with meat roasted overnight in the fire pit.
In between meals, guests could visit with local nonprofits that had booths at the festival, including Gallatin Valley Land Trust, the Blackfoot Challenge, and Montana Audubon.
The “general store” showcased a handful of local businesses in the regenerative agriculture scene, with some vendors raising livestock themselves and others sourcing materials from regenerative operations.
People also danced to lively country music from artists including the Lucky Valentines and Jalan Crossland, creating what emcee Frucht called “a party in a pasture.”
The festival hosted a handful of guest speakers too, with many presentations aimed at debunking the environmental, nutritional, and moral arguments against animal agriculture.
Friday featured a presentation by author Nicollete Hahn Niman, who wrote the bestselling book “Defending Beef.”
On Saturday, Ed Roberson, the host of the podcast Mountain and Prairie, led a panel with ranchers and butchers to talk about rebuilding a regional meat supply chain.
Author Diana Rodgers also shared Saturday some facts about raising livestock, including that many of the grasslands grazed by cattle are too rocky, steep, or arid to grow crops.
“Some people think it’s apples to apples when they’re comparing land that you can grow corn on versus land you can beef on. That’s just not true,” Rodgers said in her talk.
Understanding that ranchers are often stewards of these large, intact grasslands — and that they take stewardship seriously — is what Mannix hoped to communicate through the festival.
“The key for us is to build relationships with Montanans who also care about the landscapes that we operate in, and want to see those intact lands and habitats,” Mannix said. “Local food is really just about knowing each other better.”
