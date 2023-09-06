Let the news come to you

Just northwest of Bozeman off Frontage Road stands a maze of towering hemp plants.

On a dewy morning, people can catch the scent of marijuana wafting from the field, even though the plants contain no THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis that gets people high.

Instead of going to college dorm rooms and filling the bongs of Bozeman, this cannabis will land at an industrial hemp processing facility in Fort Benton. From there, the stems, seeds, and five-pronged leaves will eventually become a wide range of products, including hemp oil, bedding for pets, and even bioplastics for use in cars and buildings.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

