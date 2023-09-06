Just northwest of Bozeman off Frontage Road stands a maze of towering hemp plants.
On a dewy morning, people can catch the scent of marijuana wafting from the field, even though the plants contain no THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis that gets people high.
Instead of going to college dorm rooms and filling the bongs of Bozeman, this cannabis will land at an industrial hemp processing facility in Fort Benton. From there, the stems, seeds, and five-pronged leaves will eventually become a wide range of products, including hemp oil, bedding for pets, and even bioplastics for use in cars and buildings.
Legalized again in 2014, the industrial hemp industry has been gaining steam in recent years, opening up more markets for farmers interested in growing something new.
For Dale Flikkema, a Gallatin Valley farmer who also grows grain, hay and corn, hemp has been a way to improve crop rotations and diversify his income stream.
This season is the second year that Flikkema has grown hemp, but the first time growing it visible from Frontage Road near the airport — prompting many curious visitors to get out of their cars for a closer look, and a handful of calls to police, and reporters, wondering what the cannabis field is doing there.
The curiosity prompted Flikkema to host a field day on Wednesday to share what he was doing with anyone interested. Over 70 people gathered at the field Wednesday morning to learn about the operation.
Though all under the mother plant cannabis, hemp is different from marijuana in that it contains less than 0.3% THC content.
Hemp flowers can be harvested for CBD, and the rest of the plant for industrial uses. The two industrial end-products of fiber and hurd can be used for clothing, bioplastics, food, and more.
The Flikkemas are growing 250 acres of hemp on contract for the Fort Benton-based IND HEMP company. Representatives from IND HEMP were also at the farm Wednesday to talk about what they do.
According to IND HEMP, Flikkema is the only industrial hemp grower in the Gallatin Valley this year. Most of their growers are in central Montana’s Golden Triangle and northeast of Kalispell.
Flikkema said he first became interested in growing hemp after attending an informational meeting with IND HEMP. Though he went into that meeting thinking there was no way he’d grow hemp, the benefits soon became clear. The crop needs fewer chemicals and less water than most other crops, but also competes well in terms of profit.
“Another thing that really excited me about this is this is a Montana family company that seems to really care way more about their growers than the big ag businesses, and so they’re down here every week looking at it,” Flikkema said. “They’re concerned about my bottom line because it affects their bottom line.”
Sometimes people will stop at the field to take photos, Flikkema said. He’ll laugh when people take a cutting of the plant thinking they can go home and smoke it. That’s happened a handful of times this year, the farmer said.
He learned a lot growing hemp last year, like how to seed and space the rows. The farmer isn’t clear yet if he’ll grow hemp again next year, but is looking to buy some of the specialized equipment they need for harvesting. If he does grow the crop again, it will be elsewhere on the farm. Next year, this hemp field will likely grow corn, Flikkema said.
Dalton Wittmer, an agronomist with IND HEMP who troubleshoots problems with hemp farmers, said the company works with 23 operations, most of them in Montana and a few in Idaho.
Wittmer helps the Flikkema farm address any issues that come up with the crop. In general, some of the more common problems with hemp are overwatering, or on the other extreme, grasshopper infestation in drought.
Wittmer helped the Flikkemas set up the hemp field this year, which last year grew alfalfa. In the fall, they burned down remaining vegetation to prepare the field for planting.
They didn’t till, and direct seeded hemp at the end of May. Little fertilizer and no chemicals are needed to grow the crop, and its deep roots also make it drought-tolerant, Wittmer said.
The Flikkema’s field will be cut by the end of the week, and then the hemp harvested and sent to the processing facility. The hemp is cut before it flowers so there’s no CBD or trace THC in the product, though they still have to test for that. Wittmer said he expects this field to yield around four tons of product.
Flikkema said so far, the crop has been worth the effort economically.
“We made some big mistakes right up front and it still competed very well with my other crops last year. This year it’s looking to me like, depending on the yield, this could be one of my better crops,” Flilkkema said.
“But honestly, I’ve been in agriculture long enough to know that one year one crop will really shine and the next year it might not. It just depends a lot on markets.”