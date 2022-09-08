Let the news come to you

Officials have investigated over 209 livestock deaths in Montana caused by mountain lions, grizzly bears, and wolves over the past year to determine whether agriculture producers can be compensated for the losses.

Dalin Tidwell, Montana state director for Wildlife Services, told the Board of Livestock at its meeting on Wednesday that it’s been a fairly standard season for predation losses in Montana, and that most of the investigations involve wolves and grizzly bears.

As of Sept. 7, 92 of the 209 investigations involved grizzly bears, 35 involved mountain lions, and 82 involved wolves. Each investigation is sometimes for several different animals.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

