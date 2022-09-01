Let the news come to you

Despite vastly improved drought and water supply conditions compared to last year, junior water rights holders who irrigate off the West Gallatin River will still see their water usage curtailed.

George Alberda, water commissioner for the West Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway, said on Thursday he was implementing further cuts for those who hold water rights off the river. Now, any user with water rights younger than 1887 will not be able to irrigate from the river for the rest of the season.

Like other states across the west, Montana uses prior appropriation for water rights, often called “first in time, first in right.” That means the people who hold the oldest water rights have higher priority access to water than people with younger water rights.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member.

