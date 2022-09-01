Despite vastly improved drought and water supply conditions compared to last year, junior water rights holders who irrigate off the West Gallatin River will still see their water usage curtailed.
George Alberda, water commissioner for the West Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway, said on Thursday he was implementing further cuts for those who hold water rights off the river. Now, any user with water rights younger than 1887 will not be able to irrigate from the river for the rest of the season.
Like other states across the west, Montana uses prior appropriation for water rights, often called “first in time, first in right.” That means the people who hold the oldest water rights have higher priority access to water than people with younger water rights.
Alberda said the reason a water commissioner has to make cuts is to ensure senior water rights holders get the water they need while also maintaining a minimum flow in the river.
Thursday’s move follows other water-use cuts from earlier in the summer. On July 26, users with rights younger than 1891 were restricted, and on July 30, that date moved to 1890.
Alberda estimated his cuts thus far would affect around 75 irrigators. The obvious impacts are on crop production, he said — with limited water, a producer’s yields are likely to go down.
Even still, Alberda is cutting less than he normally would this time of year.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” Alberda said. “Especially considering this year started with record-low snowpack.
But as water shortages increasingly plague the west, even in a good year Alberda still has to implement water use restrictions.
Susan Duncan, secretary for the Association of Gallatin County Agricultural Irrigators and area rancher, said the cuts happen pretty much every year now.
“There’s more water rights than there is water,” Duncan said.
Users with junior water rights can expect to have their water cut off at some point every year, Duncan said. “It’s something you have to plan for and expect… Now every year is a drought year.”
“No year is safe for farmers,” Duncan said. “The weather can change on a dime.”
Elizabeth Emeline, the Natural Resource Specialist for the Gallatin Conservation District who writes the monthly water supply outlook reports for the county, said the flooding that hit southwest Montana in June increased stream flows in the area’s rivers, which was great news for irrigators.
But a hot July and August quickly dried up that water and propelled more land into drought.