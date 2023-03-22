Montana agriculture groups say a new federal water regulation that went into effect this week is likely to be invalidated soon because of overreach.
A decision by a U.S. district court in Texas Sunday gave the battle over water new life, after a federal judge granted a stay on the rule for Texas and Idaho but denied an injunction nationwide.
That means the latest waters of the U.S. rule, or WOTUS, which went into effect for 48 states on Monday, still applies in Montana — but there are several pathways for it to be overturned.
If the WOTUS rule is overturned, some 48% of the Montana streams that provide habitat for native trout would lose their federal protections, according to a study by Trout Unlimited.
Those are streams that are intermittent or ephemeral — meaning they only flow for part of the year. Whether those types of waterways fall under federal Clean Water Act regulations has been a topic of debate for decades.
Under the Biden rule, federal jurisdiction will be determined by two tests — relatively permanent and significant nexus — that measure impacts of the waterway to other nearby regulated waters.
Codifying those tests into law, and including regulations for wetlands and part-time streams, are what’s driven states and agriculture groups to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over the rule.
In February, Montana joined 24 other states in suing the EPA. The lawsuit, which was filed in North Dakota, has yet to be heard. There are two additional lawsuits in other states, all asking for an injunction to stop the rule from taking effect.
As of Wednesday, such an injunction has only been granted to Texas and Idaho, after the federal judge in Texas decided the two states would suffer “irreparable injury” from compliance costs if it took effect.
Even though the rule took effect in Montana this week, groups like the Montana Farm Bureau Federation say it won’t last long.
“If it doesn’t go into effect for two states, I can’t imagine that it would survive any other challenge from the rest of the country, because it impacts rural communities and agriculture the same,” Montana Farm Bureau President Cyndi Johnson said.
Johnson also pointed to the upcoming Sackett vs. EPA decision, which the Supreme Court is expected to release before June. The decision could limit the EPA’s authority to define waters of the U.S., which would invalidate much of Biden’s rule anyway.
Still, the Montana Stockgrowers Association criticized the denial of a nationwide injunction in a press release.
“After nearly 50 years of a jurisdictional tug-of-war, regulated stakeholders want nothing more than consistency in the Act’s application,” said Raylee Honeycutt, the group’s president. “Cattle producers need a practical and interpretable WOTUS definition that provides certainty and clarity.”
But conservation groups in support of the rule argued Biden’s definition is the most clear it’s been in years.
It replaces years of back-and-forth where the scope of WOTUS was defined by former President Barack Obama, then restricted by former President Donald Trump, then reverted back to 1980s-era regulations after an executive order invalidated Trump’s rule.
“I think that it’s ironic that you have people saying, we don’t understand how this is going to apply, and yet the plain language of the rule is the most detailed attempt yet from the EPA in over 30 years to detail exactly how it would apply,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director for Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.
Alsentzer pointed to the jurisdictional tests — which he said the EPA will do for free — as a point of clarity in Biden’s rule.
But including those tests is part of what’s frustrating to agriculture groups, even though the rule has significant exemptions for the industry.
“It creates ambiguity for us so you don’t know how many hoops you have to jump through to use the water that you’ve been using for the last hundred years,” Johnson of the Farm Bureau said.
There are eight exclusions to WOTUS mentioned in the rule, which include dryland ditches, cropland converted prior to 1985, waste treatment systems, and artificial lakes and ponds for things like stock watering.
Still, other agricultural waterways with unclear jurisdiction could be subject to tests and regulation if it’s determined they impact water quality downstream.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has defended the holistic regulations, saying they’re a science-based way to protect overall water quality because all waterways are connected.
Montana is a headwater state with a lot of streams that aren’t necessarily flowing all year but respond to rain and snow melt, said Alsentzer.
“We know through science that if you backfill and dredge these streams, if you bury the wetlands, that diminishes the natural filtration abilities of our rivers and streams that they need to be healthy,” Alsentzer said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.