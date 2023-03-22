Farming and Drought
Buy Now

A farmer uses a center pivot to irrigate a field on July 18.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana agriculture groups say a new federal water regulation that went into effect this week is likely to be invalidated soon because of overreach.

A decision by a U.S. district court in Texas Sunday gave the battle over water new life, after a federal judge granted a stay on the rule for Texas and Idaho but denied an injunction nationwide.

That means the latest waters of the U.S. rule, or WOTUS, which went into effect for 48 states on Monday, still applies in Montana — but there are several pathways for it to be overturned.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.