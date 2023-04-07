A parcel southwest of the intersection at 19th Avenue and College Street is set to be the new home of a building for the MSU Wool Lab, Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, and Agriculture Analytical Lab.
Construction for a new lab facility on Montana State University land is slated to start this summer, so long as the timeline for building stays on schedule.
The facility is set to house a modernized Montana Department of Livestock Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Montana Department of Agriculture Analytical Lab, and MSU Wool Lab, which have all said for years upgrades are badly needed.
The new lab space will sit on land owned by MSU, southwest of the intersection at 19th Avenue and College Street. According to planning documents, the entire building will be just over 50,000 square feet.
Greg Juda, director of the vet diagnostic lab, said the building design was finalized and submitted to a city for construction approval last Friday. The timeline for submitting the plans was about a week behind schedule, he said.
Now, the labs just need to wait for that approval and an additional allocation from the Legislature before construction can start.
In 2021, the Legislature approved $26 million for the new veterinary diagnostic lab facility and $5 million for the MSU Wool Lab.
But because inflation is impacting construction costs, the lab space needs to secure more money before construction can start.
That necessary allocation is now in the hands of House Bill 5, a long-range buildings appropriation bill that would distribute over $1 billion for infrastructure projects across the state.
That bill would allocate an additional $4.7 million to the MSU Wool Lab, $3.85 million to the Agriculture Analytical Lab, and $2.2 million to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.
HB 5 cleared the House at the end of March and has been referred to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.
The diagnostic lab now sits in a cramped space inside the Marsh Lab. Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian for the livestock department, which oversees the lab, said the space has drainage and electrical issues, problems with air circulation, and minor asbestos in some of the ceiling tiles.
Testing done by the facility — which was built in the 1960s — is critical to managing animal disease in Montana, Zaluski said. Without in-state diagnostic lab capacity, sample testing would have a lag time and limit the state’s ability to make informed health decisions, he said.
The new diagnostic lab will be much larger, with better utilities, parking and an improved HVAC system, Juda said. It will also have improved security for access, as the current space shares a building with MSU and has three points of entry.
Importantly, biosecurity for the lab will also be upgraded, with the new disease containment area improving from biosecurity level two to level three. That major upgrade means the lab will be able to deal with more contagious pathogens like foot and mouth disease and African swine fever.
It also means the new lab will move up a tier in its National Animal Health Laboratory network certification meaning it will become eligible for a significant bump in federal funding, Zaluski said.
Juda added the new space will include a viewing room and camera for necropsy procedures, which MSU veterinary students could come watch.
Some spaces between the diagnostic lab and the agriculture analytic lab will overlap like a conference room, office space, a loading dock, and storage space for hazardous waste.
Construction of the facility is expected to take two years, according to Zaluski.
“We’re very excited. It’s taken a lot of work to get this far,” Juda said.
As part of a condition of the lease with MSU, the Department of Agriculture has to vacate their lab space in McCall Hall, located in the middle of campus.
