Ag lab
A parcel southwest of the intersection at 19th Avenue and College Street is set to be the new home of a building for the MSU Wool Lab, Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, and Agriculture Analytical Lab. 

 Isabel Hicks/Chronicle

Construction for a new lab facility on Montana State University land is slated to start this summer, so long as the timeline for building stays on schedule.

The facility is set to house a modernized Montana Department of Livestock Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Montana Department of Agriculture Analytical Lab, and MSU Wool Lab, which have all said for years upgrades are badly needed.

The new lab space will sit on land owned by MSU, southwest of the intersection at 19th Avenue and College Street. According to planning documents, the entire building will be just over 50,000 square feet.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

