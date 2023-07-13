Montana State University’s Pollution Prevention Program is accepting nominations and applications for the 2023 EcoStar awards, which recognize the work of Montana’s small businesses and nonprofits in pollution prevention and reduction.
This year marks the first time the EcoStar program, now in its 22nd year, has added financial incentives for the applicants.
In addition to statewide recognition and publicity, awardees will now also receive a $500 mini grant and a day of technical assistance from MSU’s Montana Manufacturing Extension to fine tune the pollution prevention work of each business.
Businesses and groups doing work to reduce their water use, greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous waste, and other environmental impacts can be nominated or apply for the award through Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Jenny Grossenbacher, director of the MSU Pollution Prevention Program, said she’s excited to grow the program and its reach even more this year with those added incentives.
The Pollution Prevention Program is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and they had more money to distribute this year from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, said Grossenbacher, who has been in the role since 2006.
Pollution prevention is any practice that reduces or eliminates pollution from the source, resulting in a decreased footprint and the associated costs with environmental clean up and impacts to public health, Grossenbacher said.
The goal of the statewide program is to highlight businesses doing this important work and help them to continue achieving their goals, Grossenbacher said.
The awards are expected to be slightly more competitive this year because of the financial element, Grossenbacher said. She expects to be able to honor around 24 businesses, whereas in the past that number has hovered around 36.
Grossenbacher said she decided to maximize the number of awards with the $500 mini grants — compared to just doing a few awards with bigger grants — to expand the reach of the program and be able to recognize and honor as many businesses as possible.
All types of businesses are encouraged to apply, whether it be a one-man group or a nonprofit with one hundred employees, she said.
“Any type of small business can make a difference and find important ways to save water and reduce their energy use,” Grossenbacher said.
Businesses who received awards in the past have done work to reduce water usage, install a solar array, or better manage hazardous waste, among other efforts, Grossenbacher said.
Last year, Bridger Bowl Ski Foundation and Simms Fishing were Bozeman’s EcoStar award recipients, though the competition is statewide.
Bridger Bowl was recognized for its solar array that provided 62,060 kilowatts of clean energy, equivalent to burning 48,611 pounds of coal. The ski resort also used nearly 100% compostable serving ware, boosted recycling capacity, and improved rideshare efforts through their free shuttle service.
Additionally, Bridger Bowl switched to plant-based ski wax in their rental and repair facilities and sent 805 gallons of used fryer fat to be made into local biofuel.
Of all the awardees last year, Grossenbacher estimated their pollution prevention efforts amounted to saving 7.35 million gallons of water, 267,740 kilowatt hours of electricity, and 18,015 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Any business or individual doing innovative work is encouraged to apply for the awards, Grossenbacher said. A business can receive the award more than once.
“The EcoStar winners’ pollution prevention efforts continue to make a substantial impact on Montana’s environment, as well as its economy and the winners’ own personal pocketbooks,” Grossenbacher said.
