Montana State University’s Pollution Prevention Program is accepting nominations and applications for the 2023 EcoStar awards, which recognize the work of Montana’s small businesses and nonprofits in pollution prevention and reduction.

This year marks the first time the EcoStar program, now in its 22nd year, has added financial incentives for the applicants.

In addition to statewide recognition and publicity, awardees will now also receive a $500 mini grant and a day of technical assistance from MSU’s Montana Manufacturing Extension to fine tune the pollution prevention work of each business.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member.

