Ongoing research by Montana State University Extension is interrogating how to best support mental health in agricultural communities, saying the stress levels of Montana producers can increase the risk for health problems, mental illness and suicide.
“MSU Extension is trying to reach people where they’re at and make information accessible to them,” Michelle Grocke, professor and health and wellness specialist for extension, said in a press release. “If we want to help Montanans — especially if they’re not going to be the ones knocking on our door asking for help — it seems like a really good place to focus our energy and time.”
Grocke and her team surveyed roughly 150 Montana farmers and ranchers for the Agricultural Stress Montana Statewide Report, and found that producers here are most stressed about money and prefer self-guided, online resources for stress management.
Among those surveyed about desired support, the top three requests were resources on finances, problem solving, and retirement planning.
Producers said they were least interested in resources for grief, alcohol/drug abuse, and tobacco, marijuana, or vaping cessation.
When asked how they would be interested in receiving that information, producers named online classes, podcasts, printed resources sent in the mail, and online libraries.
At the bottom of that list were radio, telehealth counseling, and religious and spiritual leaders.
Based on the results, researches are in the process of developing more online, self-paced classes, webinars, and podcasts, as well as mental health and suicide prevention trainings, Grocke said.
Those will dovetail with the already-existing Montana Farm and Ranch Stress Resource Clearinghouse — a website launched in 2020 that hosts dozens of resources for producers to better understand the causes of stress and healthy ways to manage it. Since its launch, the website has been visited by more than 14,000 people, Grocke said.
“We’re trying to add a lot of videos and podcasts and be more creative in how we’re getting content out to Montanans,” Grocke said.
The report also found a lower likelihood of participation among producers for education and outreach resources that involved confiding in a stranger.
Just 19% of respondents said it was likely they would participate in a support group, while 28% said they potentially would participate in online counseling.
But 41% said they would discuss stress, health and wellness topics with someone they knew well at an informal event.
Those results underscore the importance of agriculture-specific programming, like Montana’s “Beyond the Weather” project that grants six sessions of free counseling to each ag producer in the state.
“The nice thing is that they’re tailoring the therapy,” Grocke said. “They wouldn’t suggest things like people taking a vacation during calving season. They’re not talking about work-life balance. That’s why a lot of folks who work in agriculture are reluctant to go to counseling — the counselor needs to have that sort of innate understanding.”
The report used the perceived stress scale to measure the extent of stress among producers, and found that on average, Montana farmers and ranchers are experiencing a medium level of stress.
Of those surveyed, 65% had perceived stress scores in the medium range, while 20% saw low stress and 15% saw high stress scores.
The top three stressors, with producers saying they caused them stress fairly or very often, were financial worries, production costs and lack of time.
The other stressors that followed were workload, commodity prices, work and family balance, family succession of the farm or ranch, and legislative issues related to agriculture.
