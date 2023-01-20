Let the news come to you

Ongoing research by Montana State University Extension is interrogating how to best support mental health in agricultural communities, saying the stress levels of Montana producers can increase the risk for health problems, mental illness and suicide.

The MSU research, which is part of the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Project, wants to find ways to realistically support mental health for a demographic where asking for help is often stigmatized.

Farmers and ranchers are nearly two times more likely to die by suicide compared to other occupations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


