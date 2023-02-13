A Montana State University program focused on expanding sustainable agriculture and agritourism is set to launch this February.
MSU announced its 14 chosen applicants for the Montana Agritourism Fellows Program last week, which include agricultural producers across Montana, leaders in agriculture businesses, and a representative from the state Department of Agriculture.
The purpose of the grant-funded program is to teach skills so that fellows can educate others and advocate for agritourism in Montana, said Shannon Arnold, the program’s faculty lead and a professor in the college of agriculture. Many fellows are also hoping to learn how to incorporate agritourism into their own businesses.
While agritourism doesn’t have one set definition, the program defines it as “the business of establishing farms as travel destinations for educational and recreational purposes,” Arnold said.
Agritourism can look very different across operations — there’s everything from more traditional dude ranches to calving camps to stargazing tours.
Across the board, agritourism has taken off in Montana over the past decade, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnold said.
The benefits of the industry are two-fold, Arnold said. Farmers and ranchers can diversify and create additional revenue streams, while the public gets a better understanding of local food systems.
Facilitating more interactions between producers and consumers means everyone has a better understanding of each other and where food comes from, Arnold said.
Over the next two years, the fellowship program will hold four seminars at sustainable agritourism operations across the state.
The seminars will involve workshops, tours, and networking opportunities about agritourism topics like business management, media relations and marketing.
The first seminar is this week, with fellows set to visit a ranch in Townsend and with policymakers in Helena.
The Townsend ranch will teach fellows about their agritourism Cowgirl Camps, where people pay to help on the ranch during lambing season. The seminar will focus on what the ranchers do with the guests when they come for a visit, Arnold said.
While the other two seminars have yet to be scheduled, the fourth one will be held in Bozeman in 2024, Arnold said.
That final seminar will involve fellows hosting a statewide agritourism conference at MSU to share what they’ve learned in the program.
Arnold said the ultimate goal is for Montana to establish an official agritourism association as the industry continues to grow. In 2021, she helped pioneer the first Montana Agritourism website, which hosts resources for producers interested in adding agritourism to their business.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.