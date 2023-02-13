Let the news come to you

A Montana State University program focused on expanding sustainable agriculture and agritourism is set to launch this February.

MSU announced its 14 chosen applicants for the Montana Agritourism Fellows Program last week, which include agricultural producers across Montana, leaders in agriculture businesses, and a representative from the state Department of Agriculture.

The purpose of the grant-funded program is to teach skills so that fellows can educate others and advocate for agritourism in Montana, said Shannon Arnold, the program’s faculty lead and a professor in the college of agriculture. Many fellows are also hoping to learn how to incorporate agritourism into their own businesses.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

