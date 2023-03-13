Let the news come to you

Ongoing research at Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is geared to finding the best way to farm — and a complex project to make crops more disease resistant could do just that.

MSU researchers have been working on a modeling tool that can quantify disease risk for the state’s wheat growers. That way, farmers can use the risk assessment to decide which crop varieties to plant and how much fungicide to apply. 

The research is part of a national initiative chronicling disease risk for wheat, corn and cotton.


Tan leaf spot

Tan leaf spot, a disease that afflicts Montana wheat crops, is pictured. 

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

