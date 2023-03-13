Ongoing research at Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is geared to finding the best way to farm — and a complex project to make crops more disease resistant could do just that.
MSU researchers have been working on a modeling tool that can quantify disease risk for the state’s wheat growers. That way, farmers can use the risk assessment to decide which crop varieties to plant and how much fungicide to apply.
The research is part of a national initiative chronicling disease risk for wheat, corn and cotton.
The research is important because over-using fungicides costs farmers money, carries negative impacts to the environment, and makes pathogens fungicide-resistance over time, according to plant pathologists.
Uta McKelvy, a plant pathologist and extension agent for MSU who’s leading the modeling project in Montana, said while farmers can’t prevent a disease from occurring, they can use risk assessment tools to prevent significant yield loss.
“We want to build tools that can help growers anticipate the risk of a certain disease to occur in a season so we can support them in making good decisions,” McKelvy said.
“For example, if a grower knew that the season was a high risk for, say, rust diseases, then they could choose a variety that has a better tolerance to that.”
For the project, researchers are focused on managing rust and leaf spots for winter wheat. Those are the two main diseases that cause farmers economic losses in Montana, McKelvy said.
McKelvy’s team is going into their third year of data collection for the project. They’ve planted winter wheat in research fields to manipulate certain growing variables, and are also doing large-scale observational studies on actual farms.
A pathogen needs to have a susceptible crop host and environmental conditions to infect a plant with disease, McKelvy said. That’s called the plant disease triangle, and it is what researchers are trying to manipulate for data collection.
The team has planted different wheat varieties to see how resistant they are to the diseases, and is analyzing how that resistance changes with shifting weather patterns.
Doing the experiment for multiple years has also allowed researchers to look at how past disease presence impacts the current disease risk.
Launched in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Predictive Modeling Tool Initiative is collecting data across the country in collaboration with agricultural research centers.
Ultimately, the end goal is to develop a tool where farmers could plug in their desired crop and variety and get an assessment of disease risk based on location in the country, recent weather patterns, and past disease history.
Then, that tool could suggest which fungicides would be most effective for that crop and how much a farmer should apply.
The emphasis is on getting enough data to quantify the risk, McKelvy said. A farmer needs to know if not applying fungicide will result in, for example, a 2% yield loss or a 60% one.
“If the cost of applying a fungicide is more than the yield you’re actually protecting, then that math is not penciling out,” McKelvy said.
“That’s where the numbers come in. The more we know about which conditions we are going to see this much yield loss, the better tools we can provide growers.”
The tool also aims to quantify the effectiveness of certain disease control methods.
For example, it could tell a grower if they till or apply this rate of fungicide, they will reduce disease risk by a given percentage.
That’s different from other research that just looks at what factors lead to and prevent disease, McKelvy said. Quantifying those relationships means growers have real numbers to hinge their economic decisions on.
While a publicly available modeling tool is still a few years away, the research is topical because of the elevated disease risk for agriculture right now, McKelvy said.
A move toward reduced or no till farming practices — which help restore soil health and sequester more carbon — has led more fields to have crop residue accumulations that tilling has historically removed.
That’s allowed leaf spot diseases — whose pathogens can live on crop residue — to become more widespread, increasing the need for fungicide treatments.
But at the same time, over-using fungicides is making pathogens resistant to them.
“The rate at which we’re seeing pathogens develop resistances is much faster than the rate at which we’re discovering new fungicides,” McKelvy said.
“Being more judicious in using fungicides — only applying them when they’re really needed — can delay the development of resistances.”
