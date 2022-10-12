In the wake of soaring fuel prices, the war in Ukraine, and climate change, some scientists are finding new ways to make plants into products like jet fuel and food packaging that historically have required fossil fuels. Oil seeds like camelina, canola, and safflower are just some of the industrial crops starting to be grown more in Montana and globally.
As the production of oil seeds continues to climb in Montana, new research on improving the efficiency of industrial crops is also increasing. Industry proponents hope that increased use of plant-based products will help farmers economically and decrease reliance on global supply chains.
More than 70 researchers gathered to discuss their work this week at the 33rd annual Association for the Advancement of Industrial Crops conference in Bozeman, sponsored by the College of Agriculture and the College of Engineering at Montana State University. The conference convened for the first time ever in Montana, drawing international researchers from South America and Europe to students and professors at MSU.
Dilpreet Bajwa, head of the MSU College of Engineering and president of the industrial crops group that put on the conference, said Montana was an attractive location for the gathering because of the opportunity for expanded industrial crop acreage in the state, and the presence of three biofeed-processing facilities in Great Falls.
“People are paying attention because oil is no longer cheap… Bio-based feedstocks have great potential,” Bajwa said. “They’re versatile, sustainable, and provide new opportunities for farmers and businesses.”
Total land area used for oil seed crops globally has tripled over the last 50 years, according to conference research. Experts predict the global market for oil seeds will continue to expand — it was valued at $256 billion in 2021, and projected to be worth around $385 billion by 2030.
Oils seeds are the most popular industrial crops grown in Montana. In 2012, Montana producers planted 88,000 combined acres of camelina, canola, flaxseed and safflower. In 2017, that acreage more than doubled to 206,200, according to data from the USDA Census of Agriculture.
This year, growers planted 170,000 acres of canola, compared to 140,000 five years ago.
Those numbers come as three separate biofeed-processing facilities came to Great Falls in just the past four years: Sustainable Oils, Montana Renewables, and Ag Processing Solutions. That’s notable because facilities that specifically process biofeed (plant-based materials) in the U.S. are not widespread, Bajwa said. In 2019, there were only 102 biodiesel facilities in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Representatives from each of the facilities spoke at the conference about how their operations have created more jobs in Montana and allowed farmers to diversify. Ketih Horton, commercial manager for Sustainable Oils, noted how the business offers contracts to farmers to grow camelina in their wheat/fallow rotation, so they can make money from camelina in acres that otherwise would sit idle.
Montana has great potential for industrial crops because of its widespread wheat/fallow rotations, and also its expansive marginal ground, or land on farms that isn’t conducive to growing high-yielding quality crops.
Industry crops can be farmed in marginal land, because they’re produced for manufacturing and not for food.
“We don’t want to create competition between industry crops and food,” Bajwa said. “Food is the number one priority. But marginal land provides an opportunity to plant more industry crops while not hurting food production.”
The Bozeman conference included keynote speaker presentations on the potential for industrial crops to even clean up contaminated marginal soils, a process called phytoremediation. One speaker deemed the phenomenon “turning a burden into an opportunity.”
Oil seeds were just one of many topics discussed at the conference. Other research spanned everything from building hemp-based batteries to use instead of lithium in electric cars to turning soybeans into odor-reducing cat litter.
Despite the possibilities, there are also limitations to expanding industrial crop production and manufacturing, which was another focus of the conference. Such challenges include the economics of growing less-profitable crops — which still require water and fertilizer — the lack of biofeed processing facilities, and how variation across growing regions makes products difficult to standardize.
Last month, President Biden began addressing these challenges through an executive order investing in biomanufacturing and biotechnology research to build the American economy.
