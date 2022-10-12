Let the news come to you

In the wake of soaring fuel prices, the war in Ukraine, and climate change, some scientists are finding new ways to make plants into products like jet fuel and food packaging that historically have required fossil fuels. Oil seeds like camelina, canola, and safflower are just some of the industrial crops starting to be grown more in Montana and globally.

As the production of oil seeds continues to climb in Montana, new research on improving the efficiency of industrial crops is also increasing. Industry proponents hope that increased use of plant-based products will help farmers economically and decrease reliance on global supply chains.

More than 70 researchers gathered to discuss their work this week at the 33rd annual Association for the Advancement of Industrial Crops conference in Bozeman, sponsored by the College of Agriculture and the College of Engineering at Montana State University. The conference convened for the first time ever in Montana, drawing international researchers from South America and Europe to students and professors at MSU.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

