Montana State University College of Agriculture dean, Sreekala Bajwa, poses for a photo in front of Linfield Hall at Montana State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Bajwa received an award for her contributions to precision agriculture technologies. MSU Photo by Colter Peterson.

Sreekala Bajwa, dean of the Montana State University College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station, earned a national award this month for her engineering achievements in agriculture.

The 2022 Cyrus Hall McCormick Jerome Increase Case Gold Medal, awarded by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, recognized Bajwa for her work promoting precision agriculture technologies and agricultural byproduct utilization.

Bajwa has pioneered notable research in precision agriculture, which is a blossoming field of study integrating technology into farm management. Since she started at MSU in 2019, Bajwa also helped establish a precision agriculture program for the college of agriculture.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

