Montana State University College of Agriculture dean, Sreekala Bajwa, poses for a photo in front of Linfield Hall at Montana State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Bajwa received an award for her contributions to precision agriculture technologies. MSU Photo by Colter Peterson.
Sreekala Bajwa, dean of the Montana State University College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station, earned a national award this month for her engineering achievements in agriculture.
The 2022 Cyrus Hall McCormick Jerome Increase Case Gold Medal, awarded by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, recognized Bajwa for her work promoting precision agriculture technologies and agricultural byproduct utilization.
Bajwa has pioneered notable research in precision agriculture, which is a blossoming field of study integrating technology into farm management. Since she started at MSU in 2019, Bajwa also helped establish a precision agriculture program for the college of agriculture.
Bajwa’s colleagues from North Dakota State University, where she worked as a professor and chair for their agricultural engineering program, originally nominated her for the award in 2019.
Bajwa said in an MSU news release that while she graciously accepted this award, it was also on behalf of all her colleagues.
In North Dakota, Bajwa and fellow researchers worked with a military contracting company to repurpose its drones for agricultural management in the Red River Valley — one of the first times a large unmanned aerial system had been used in the U.S. for that purpose, according to an MSU news release about the award.
Bajwa also worked with a local company called Masonite to research new plant-based materials that could be used in manufactured doors.
Masonite was using expensive wheat straw, which often fluctuated in quality, for the fiber core of its exterior doors. Through research, Bajwa and her team identified soybean and corn-based fibers the company could blend with wheat fibers to strengthen the quality and lower the raw material cost of the doors. Masonite also began sourcing their raw materials from local farmers in the region following the team’s recommendation, helping bolster the local economy.
Since moving to Montana, Bajwa said one of her top responsibilities at the college of agriculture is to understand research needs through engaging with farmers and other stakeholders.
“The key to my success has been bringing together a multitude of constituents and experts to work together to take advantage of research opportunities,” Bajwa said in the MSU news release. “The College of Agriculture is working on facilitating such collaborations for our researchers to address the challenges Montana agriculture faces.”
Bajwa has advocated for the adoption of precision agriculture technology across Montana to boost efficiency. Such technology includes things like GPS systems, sensors, robotics, GIS mapping, and drones to help producers with farm planning, yield mapping, soil sampling, tractor route planning, and applying fertilizers and pesticides, among other uses.
Another way Bajwa has helped advance these technologies is through pioneering the new precision agriculture program at MSU, which the college hopes will be a future minor for students.
In 2020, the university received over $1.5 million in grant money to develop the program and convert one of MSU’s farms to a precision agriculture demonstration area, and this spring, MSU hired four new faculty members to work on developing precision agriculture coursework.