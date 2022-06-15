Jerry O’Hair stood with his son on their property Wednesday morning, taking in the havoc the flood wreaked on their land.
O’Hair manages the O’Hair Ranch just south of Livingston. His land sits between the Yellowstone River and Armstrong Spring Creek.
The river flooded the lower part of the ranch’s property — a large acreage of cattle pasture. Fortunately, O’Hair got warning of the flood before it washed over his land, and was able to move his cattle to higher ground in time. He said he didn’t believe any cattle were lost to the flood.
Trash and debris brought by the river scattered O’Hair’s property. The fencing around his pasture land is gone, which he’ll need to replace.
But for now, O’Hair is “not trying to change anything too big” until the river settles down. There’s not much work he can do until the water subsides, he said.
O’Hair will work on making Armstrong Spring Creek more fish-friendly by clearing it of rocks, mud and debris. He was pleased to see some fish swimming in the spring on Wednesday morning.
“The spring will eventually heal on its own,” he said.
O’Hair is most concerned about the Park Branch canal, which was damaged by the floods.
The canal controls irrigation for many farmers in Paradise Valley. Right now, people can still irrigate because the river is high, but when water levels go down people will struggle to irrigate until the canal is fixed. It will be a costly repair, he said.
O’Hair was on his same ranch when floods hit Montana in 1997. In response to that flood, he built a dike on the Yellowstone River to keep it from flooding his property.
The flood this week breached that dike and flooded his pastureland close to the river.
“Nobody expected this kind of event,” he said. “But that’s what happens when you live on the river.”
O’Hair is only one of many farmers and ranchers impacted by this week’s historic flooding. It will take time and money to rebuild land and property back to what it was. Some of it may never be restored.
Cyndi Johnson, President of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, encouraged farmers in a press release to report any damages to the USDA.
“As the flooding continues and damages are assessed, we hope we can all stand together and restore and rebuild. Having just heard from our friends at FSA, we encourage our state’s agricultural producers to contact their local USDA offices to report damage to livestock, crops and agricultural infrastructure to assist in this process,” Johnson said.
Alan Redfield is another rancher in the Livingston area, with property near Mill Creek.
His farm is on higher ground, but some farms closer to the river are now underwater. Corrals near the river also flooded.
Neighbors have been helping each other move cattle, build berms, and assess damages. Working together in the wake of natural disasters is “just what happens,” Redfield said.
Some of Redfield’s neighbors had to move over 100 head of cattle to higher ground. Getting water to the relocated cattle has also been a challenge.
One of Redfield’s neighbors was forced to leave cattle in the water after the flood made moving them impossible. If the adults swam out they might have survived, but the calves probably drowned, Redfield said.
People have been working all week to fill sandbags and try to divert water away from the major irrigation structures. Some farmers worked on building berms all day and night to help prevent flooding, only to have them break and wash away as the river overflowed.
The flooding has filled cropland with sand, gravel and rocks. Redfield’s neighbors in the valley mostly grow hay. The crop might recover by the end of the season, but right now it’s hard to say.
Redfield said this is the most water the valley has ever had, even more than the devastating floods in 1997.
The water was right up against Mill Creek Bridge on Monday. Redfield said he’d never seen water within even six feet of that bridge before.
“Mother Nature wins,” he said.
Rodger and Mary Nelson own and operate Nelson’s Spring Creek, a fishing haven near Livingston.
Their property offers private fishing areas on Nelson Spring Creek. They also raise cattle and grow hay.
Mary Nelson said Wednesday they weren’t sure about the status of their cattle. In a few days they will round them up to see if any are missing, she said, adding they lost track of about 45 head.
The river came up so fast on Monday morning they couldn’t get to their cattle in time to move them to higher ground, Nelson said. Their pasture land that sat near the river flooded on Monday.
The Nelsons grow their hay on higher ground that the flood managed not to touch.
Mary Nelson said they were very lucky compared to some of their neighbors who were greatly impacted by the flooding. On top of their cattle, their main concern was that the dike — a structure that separates the creek from the Yellowstone River — would be breached. Had the dike broken, their entire property would have flooded.
Her husband and neighbors spent all day Monday building the dike up, Nelson said, working until about 8 p.m. The river peaked at 9 p.m. that night. Fortunately, the dike was strong enough to hold back the water.
They used rocks and gravel they had stockpiled for flood prevention to build up the dike. One of their neighbors helped even though his property had already flooded, “which was amazing,” Nelson said. “People have just gone out of their way to help each other.”
Some water still managed to seep into their land around the creek, “but nothing too bad,” Nelson said.
The flood “definitely messed up” the irrigation system that a handful of area farms use, Nelson said. Some of their farm equipment also fell into the river.
But people who had structures or buildings near the river were a lot worse off, she added.
Nelson said it’s too soon to tell how the flood will affect fishing in their creek. The creek was muddy on Tuesday but has started to clear up. She’s mainly worried about how fish will fare in the Yellowstone River.
Like others in the area, they will have to wait until the river dies down to assess the extent of the damage and see where all the debris lands.
Nelson added that if the area does get more rain, they could have some problems. She’s concerned there’s still a lot of snow left to melt.
Despite all the damages that farmers will be struggling with for years, Jerry O’Hair found a bit of a silver lining.
“The valley looks greener than I’ve ever seen it in my life,” O’Hair said.