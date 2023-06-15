A trench is dug near a greenhouse at Amaltheia Farms to help move standing water from tomato plants on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. An extreme hail event, followed by several rain storms, has kept the ground at the farm wet.
Nate Brown holds the root of a winter squash plant killed by hail several days prior at Amaltheia Farms on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Amaltheia started an online fundraiser after the extreme isolated hail event destroyed nearly an entire field of crops.
Kale leaves cover the ground beneath damaged plants at Amaltheia Farms on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Amaltheia started an online fundraiser after an extreme isolated hail event destroyed nearly an entire field of crops.
A trench is dug near a greenhouse at Amaltheia Farms to help move standing water from tomato plants on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. An extreme hail event, followed by several rain storms, has kept the ground at the farm wet.
Nate Brown holds the root of a winter squash plant killed by hail several days prior at Amaltheia Farms on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Amaltheia started an online fundraiser after the extreme isolated hail event destroyed nearly an entire field of crops.
Kale leaves cover the ground beneath damaged plants at Amaltheia Farms on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Amaltheia started an online fundraiser after an extreme isolated hail event destroyed nearly an entire field of crops.
Employees of Amaltheia Farm outside Bozeman crammed into the tiny farmhouse on June 8, listening to a hailstorm destroy a spring’s worth of work in minutes.
Based off the looks on everyone’s faces, and the deafening sound of hail hitting the roof, they could tell the damage was going to be bad, Nate Brown, one of the farm’s owners, told the Chronicle.
When the storm cleared, the dairy and vegetable farm faced a river of destruction. Hail had pelted down for close to 30 minutes on top of nearly 5 inches of rain. Water ran through the vegetable fields, drowning plants that hadn’t already been clobbered by hail, and pooling about a foot high inside greenhouses.