Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Employees of Amaltheia Farm outside Bozeman crammed into the tiny farmhouse on June 8, listening to a hailstorm destroy a spring’s worth of work in minutes.

Based off the looks on everyone’s faces, and the deafening sound of hail hitting the roof, they could tell the damage was going to be bad, Nate Brown, one of the farm’s owners, told the Chronicle.

When the storm cleared, the dairy and vegetable farm faced a river of destruction. Hail had pelted down for close to 30 minutes on top of nearly 5 inches of rain. Water ran through the vegetable fields, drowning plants that hadn’t already been clobbered by hail, and pooling about a foot high inside greenhouses.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.