Wheat and Barley
The ground is visible through the stubble of a recently harvested barley field Sept. 7.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana crop production in 2022 rebounded from a severe drought that hit yields hard the year before, but a combination of little moisture, high input costs, and unstable markets led yields to still fall just short of normal.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Report on 2022 crop production released Thursday, Montana’s wheat, barley, hay and oat yields rebounded from 2021. The state also remained the top grower of U.S. pulse crops.

Montana’s wheat and barley production in 2022 was around 80% of average, said Jason Laird, spokesperson for the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

