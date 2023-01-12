Montana crop production in 2022 rebounded from a severe drought that hit yields hard the year before, but a combination of little moisture, high input costs, and unstable markets led yields to still fall just short of normal.
Montana’s wheat and barley production in 2022 was around 80% of average, said Jason Laird, spokesperson for the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
Still, the crops fared much worse in 2021 when much of the state fell into extreme drought conditions.
Last year, a cool start to the season and timely rains helped wheat and barley production, but there still wasn’t enough moisture to fully return to normal production, Laird said.
Wheat production in 2022 fared better than it did in 2021, but not quite as well as 2020 — a year when moisture was good and yields were slightly above average.
In 2021, Montana harvested 4.5 million wheat acres, which increased to 4.9 million in 2022.
Wheat production last year was also up at 13.9 million bushels, compared to 10 million bushels in 2021, but down from the 22.8 million bushels harvested in 2020.
Montana ranked fourth in U.S. wheat production in 2022, behind Kansas, North Dakota, and Washington.
Drought conditions had the biggest impact on yields, but the high cost of fertilizer factored in as well. Farmers who decided to apply less fertilizer this year because of the cost generally saw their yields fall, Laird said.
Montana planted 1.03 million acres of barley in 2022 — the most in any state. That’s up from the 970,000 barley acres the state planted in 2020 and 2021.
But barley production wasn’t as high as some other states, with Montana coming in third behind Idaho and North Dakota.
Montana farmers harvested 34.4 million bushels of barley in 2022. That’s an increase from the 24.7 million bushels produced in 2021 but down from production in 2020 at 49.7 million bushels.
Barley is a popular crop here because Montana has a climate conducive for growing a high quality, consistent crop with high protein content, Laird said.
Some Montana farmers also have years-long contracts with major brewers — something that guarantees producers will plant barley acres because they already have buyers lined up, Laird said.
Wheat and barley prices were also up in 2022. In June, wheat averaged $10.50 a bushel, nearly a five dollar increase from 2021. The higher prices bumped agricultural profits this year, but only if producers sold when prices were up.
The market was volatile and all over the place this year, Laird said, with prices sometimes fluctuating by as much as 50 cents in a week.
It’s uncommon for grain prices to be that unstable, Laird said. Drought and input costs were factors in the instability, along with decreased grain stocks and increased demand, largely driven by the war in Ukraine, he said.
Wheat and barley exports remained relatively stable despite the war, but there were some shifts in who the U.S. sold to. For example, wheat exports to Egypt were higher this year than normal because Egypt tends to buy much of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Farmers are cautiously optimistic about the 2023 season, Laird said. It’s been a good start to the moisture year.
The USDA report also showed Montana remains the top pulse crop producer in the U.S., a title the state has held since 2011, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Pulse crops are legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and dry edible peas and beans that fix nitrogen in soil and generally require less water than other crops like cereal grains.
They’re often grown in rotation with cereal grains for soil health benefits. They took off in popularity in Montana around 2010 when farmers incorporated them into wheat-fallow rotations, Eric Sommer, an agricultural statistician who writes USDA reports for Montana, said in November.
Instead of letting wheat fields sit empty during rest years, more farmers started to plant pulses in those areas, Sommer said. In 2009, Montana farmers planted 350,000 pulse crop acres. By 2017, that number had grown to over 1.5 million acres.
This past year, Montana continued its trend of planting more pulse acres and seeing increased production from previous years.
Lentil production increased in Montana this year, with farmers harvesting 450,000 lentil acres, up from 400,000 in 2021 and 360,000 in 2020.
Montana was also the top chickpea producing state in 2022, planting 187,000 of the country’s total 367,500 acres.
Dry edible peas also fared better in Montana this year, with more acres harvested in 2022 than in both 2020 and 2021.
