Montana State University will host a lecture about the importance of researching honeybees that’s free and open to the public next Tuesday, March 21.
Michelle Flenniken, a professor in MSU’s plant science and plant pathology department, will present her ongoing research at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the Rockies Hager Auditorium.
Flenniken, who also co-directs the MSU Pollinator Health Center, studies how different viruses impact honeybee health, both at the colony level and for the individual bee.
That’s an important field of research because viruses are driving the honeybee population loss worldwide — and losing pollinators carries heavy impacts to agriculture.
“Honeybees are important plant pollinators, including those that produce fruit, nut and vegetable crops,” Flenniken said in an MSU release. “Unfortunately, since 2008, U.S. honeybee colony losses have averaged about 38% annual, and virus infections contribute to those deaths.”
Flenniken’s lab at MSU is focused on better understanding bee immune systems and how they are affected by viruses. Tuesday night’s presentation will feature visual aids that explain how the bee immune system works, she said.
Flenniken’s work studying bee immunity has helped uncover new viruses that infect wild and honeybees, which has advanced the global scholarship of bee health.
The long-term goal of her lab is to decrease virus-associated losses of pollinators like honeybees, Flenniken said.
In general, honeybee virology is an under-researched field, Flenniken said. She’s been able to get her research projects funded by exploring how honeybee health is interconnected with agriculture and human health, and has collaborated with researchers across the globe in Israel.
Flenniken said she became interested in honeybee research during her post-doc at the University of California, about when the U.S. first started to see high levels of colony loss.
In 2012, Flenniken joined MSU to continue her research. Montana is a crucial state for beekeeping and honey production, with around 120,000 colonies, and it continually ranks in the top three states for honey production.
That makes Montana a great state to headquarter her work, said Flenniken, who also teaches genetics and virology courses at the university.
In addition to explaining her research, Flenniken said she hopes her talk inspires someone in the audience to pursue a career path in science.
Based on her own passions and research, Flenniken wants to show students how they use their own curiosity to answer important questions.
“This lecture is a unique opportunity, and I hope there are young people in attendance who walk away from this lecture feeling like they can be scientists too,” she said.
