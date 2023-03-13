Let the news come to you

Montana State University will host a lecture about the importance of researching honeybees that’s free and open to the public next Tuesday, March 21.

Michelle Flenniken, a professor in MSU’s plant science and plant pathology department, will present her ongoing research at 7 p.m. at the Museum of the Rockies Hager Auditorium.

Flenniken, who also co-directs the MSU Pollinator Health Center, studies how different viruses impact honeybee health, both at the colony level and for the individual bee.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

