Montana State University will hold its annual Celebrate Agriculture event Friday and Saturday to honor the legacy of agriculture in the state.
The College of Agriculture and the Montana Agricultural Experiment Stations host the event to celebrate the work of MSU alumni and students and highlight research.
The slate of events will feature an agricultural economics conference on Friday and a celebratory breakfast to present the Outstanding Agricultural Leader Award on Saturday.
“Celebrate Ag Weekend is one of our college’s greatest traditions and something we look forward to each year,” Sreekala Bajwa, dean of the College of Agriculture, said in an MSU news release. “I look forward to seeing our partners, alumni, donors and friends come together to celebrate the college and the importance of agriculture to Montana.”
The Agricultural Economics Outlook Conference, hosted by MSU’s agriculture economics department and MSU extension, will be held at the Best Western GranTree Inn from 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. this Friday.
The conference is open to the public for $25 and free to students. Participants should contact Keri Hayes at 994-3511 or go online to register before the Thursday deadline.
Topics covered at the conference will include a year in review for Montana agriculture, impacts of the drought on cattle inventories, the future of farm policy, and precision agriculture tools for farm management, among several other presentations.
The conference’s keynote M.L. Wilson Lecture will feature remarks from Nathan Kauffman, executive for the Omaha Branch Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Kauffman will discuss macroeconomic trends in U.S. agriculture and provide insight into how trends like inflation and high interest rates for loans have affected the agriculture economy.
Eric Belasco, a professor of agriculture economics at MSU, said his conference presentation will cover cattle inventories following last year’s drought, which forced many ranchers to reduce their herds. Belasco’s talk will look at the economic factors that impact the size of a rancher’s herd as they make decisions about how many cattle to sell before winter. Those factors include cattle and hay prices, the futures market, availability of winter feed, and trends in nearby regions, Belasco said.
On Saturday, events will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Strand Union Building ballrooms on MSU’s campus. The morning will feature breakfast and remarks from MSU President Waded Cruzado and Jay Bodner, who won the university’s Outstanding Agricultural Leadership Award this year.
The award is given annually to individuals or couples who are engaged and well-respected in the Montana agriculture community, and have impacted many people with their accomplishments. MSU announced Bodner as the recipient in September.
Bodner spent 20 years with the Montana Stockgrowers Association and now works as the brands administrator for the Department of Livestock. He is being honored for his work on agriculture and natural resource policy that benefited the state’s cattle industry, according to MSU.
“(Bodner) embodies everything this award stands for,” Bajwa said in an MSU release. “Through two decades of work with key associations in the state and lobbying, (Bodner) strives to help the cattle industry thrive and continues to play a crucial role in the state’s economy and beyond.”
