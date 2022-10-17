Let the news come to you

Montana State University will hold its annual Celebrate Agriculture event Friday and Saturday to honor the legacy of agriculture in the state.

The College of Agriculture and the Montana Agricultural Experiment Stations host the event to celebrate the work of MSU alumni and students and highlight research.

The slate of events will feature an agricultural economics conference on Friday and a celebratory breakfast to present the Outstanding Agricultural Leader Award on Saturday.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

