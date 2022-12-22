Let the news come to you

Research at Montana State University is exploring how farmers and gardeners could save money and build soil health with a burgeoning technology that can turn food waste into organic fertilizer and fuel.

Anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms break down organic materials, like food scraps and manure, without oxygen. It involves putting the organic material in a prepared, airtight container with water where, over four to six weeks, bacteria transform the scraps into a nutrient-rich fertilizer and biogas that can be captured and used for energy production.

Although similar to compositing, anaerobic digestion generates two byproducts — fertilizer and biogas — whereas composting just produces fertilizer. Composting also requires more space and maintenance, and isn’t as efficient for processing nutrient-dense feedstock like food scraps.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.