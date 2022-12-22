Research at Montana State University is exploring how farmers and gardeners could save money and build soil health with a burgeoning technology that can turn food waste into organic fertilizer and fuel.
Anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms break down organic materials, like food scraps and manure, without oxygen. It involves putting the organic material in a prepared, airtight container with water where, over four to six weeks, bacteria transform the scraps into a nutrient-rich fertilizer and biogas that can be captured and used for energy production.
Although similar to compositing, anaerobic digestion generates two byproducts — fertilizer and biogas — whereas composting just produces fertilizer. Composting also requires more space and maintenance, and isn’t as efficient for processing nutrient-dense feedstock like food scraps.
Roland Ebel, an assistant research professor in the Department of Health and Human Development who’s leading the project, said the technology mirrors what cow stomachs do naturally — digesting food into manure with methane as a byproduct.
Ebel first saw anaerobic digesters being used by subsistence farmers in Mexico. They were easy to operate, cost-efficient, and helped with sustainability, he noticed.
The technology is mostly used in Latin America and Asia — but Ebel started wondering if, with a little bit of funding and technical support, anaerobic digesters could become commonplace in U.S. households, too.
“The goal of this project was a feasibility study to find out whether the technology actually works and whether it makes sense to continue working on it,” Ebel said.
“The responses that we’ve seen so far indicate that the answer is a clear yes.”
In 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded MSU nearly $300,000 to support the research. Professors from the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, and the Central Agricultural Research Center are also working on the project with Ebel.
Throughout 2021, the research team recruited 12 Bozeman households to collect their food waste for a year, where researchers analyzed the contents. Then in 2022, the team delivered anaerobic digesters to the households and demonstrated how to use them. Half the households got simple digesters designed by MSU, while the others received a more complex commercial digester. The simple digester is easiest to use and costs around $50.
“The approach was to develop something for the community,” Ebel said. “We didn’t only want to develop technically efficient technology, but also something that is actually feasible household use.”
For several months, researchers collected the fertilizer and biogas generated by the digesters. They tested the products and found the gas, mostly methane, was flammable — which was the intended result.
“If you throw your food waste to the landfill, it’s producing methane anyway, but without any benefit,” Ebel said. “But in this case, we can use this method for heating our homes, so we need less methane from fossil fuel sources.”
The team is also testing the liquid fertilizer on plants in the MSU greenhouses to measure how it affects yields and quality.
The generated fertilizer could help people improve soil health while weaning off expensive, synthetic inputs and using less water, Ebel said. Farmers could even sell the excess fertilizer to boost their income stream, he added. Generating it on the farm would also save on transportation costs.
Ebel emphasized the research doesn’t aim to show that composting is less effective than anaerobic digesters.
“It’s not a question of either or,” Ebel said. “It depends on what materials you have, what the better technology is.”
Composting is better for materials like lawn clippings, branches, and leaves, whereas anaerobic digestion is better for nutrient-rich sources like food waste, he explained. The digestion process is also typically twice as fast, and you don’t need to constantly rotate compost piles.
Another part of the project is looking at the feasibility of working with anaerobic digesters on small farms in Montana. Existing research in the U.S. has typically only looked at large-size farms, Ebel said.
The technology hasn’t taken off in the U.S. like other parts of the world yet. That’s because the U.S. has historically been tied to fossil fuels in favor of alternative energy, Ebel said. But it also comes down to climate reasons — the anaerobic digesters can’t operate outside in cold temperatures.
Ebel said the team needs another year or two to fine tune the small digesters before they could go on the market. But the next step is getting business and policy support to create programs that would encourage the technology’s use, he said.
“If you think about how much research money is invested in fossil fuels and how we can make them effective, we need only a fraction of that money to go into these alternative energy sources,” Ebel said. “And I hope – actually, I don’t hope, I’m sure — we will start to see much more of this.”
