Montana State University researchers have linked the use of sulfur fertilizer and soil inoculants to increased lentil yields and nitrogen fixation.

The three-year study, led by MSU professor Perry Miller in the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, tested seven sites across Montana and North Dakota with different combinations of fertilizer and inoculant, which is beneficial bacteria put in soil. Results were released this month.

Researchers measured the effects of the combinations at the sites and found that sulfur fertilizer and inoculant sometimes increased the lentil yield and nitrogen fixed in the soil.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

