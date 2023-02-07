Montana State University researchers have linked the use of sulfur fertilizer and soil inoculants to increased lentil yields and nitrogen fixation.
The three-year study, led by MSU professor Perry Miller in the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, tested seven sites across Montana and North Dakota with different combinations of fertilizer and inoculant, which is beneficial bacteria put in soil. Results were released this month.
Researchers measured the effects of the combinations at the sites and found that sulfur fertilizer and inoculant sometimes increased the lentil yield and nitrogen fixed in the soil.
The research could be a boost to Montana’s lentil producers, said Clain Jones, MSU professor and extension soil fertility specialist who also worked on the research.
Sulfur fertilization isn’t common for lentils, and there hasn’t been much research on it, Jones said. But if more producers applied sulfur fertilizer, lentil yields and nitrogen fixed in the soil could increase.
That’s important because growing crops in soil that already has enough nitrogen reduces the amount of fertilizer a farmer needs to apply — helping save money and also reduce negative environmental impacts of over fertilizing.
Lentils are a kind of pulse crop, which have soared in popularity in Montana over the past two decades. Often farmers will plant pulses in rotation with grain crops for the soil health benefits.
Lentil acreage in Montana increased from 67,000 acres in 2000 to 585,000 in 2022, according to USDA data.
The yield responses of sulfur fertilizer were more significant than the responses to potassium and micronutrient fertilizer, Jones said. While sulfur fertilizer didn’t increase yields and nitrogen fixation for every site trial, it did for nearly a quarter of them.
“Because of several large positive yield and nitrogen fixation responses observed and the low cost of applying five pounds of sulfur per acre, sulfur fertilization is likely a good decision for many lentil producers,” Jones said.
The research also found that inoculants can increase lentil yield and nitrogen fixation.
Lentils are legumes that work symbiotically with a bacteria found in the soil called rhizobia. The bacteria help legumes convert nitrogen gas to a form useful to plants — also known as nitrogen fixation, Jones said.
Inoculating legumes with rhizobia can increase nitrogen fixation, Jones said. That makes growing lentils attractive for farmers who want to reduce their nitrogen fertilizer use.
The study compared the impacts of granular and peat-based inoculants, but neither showed a consistent advantage over the other, Jones said. But on average, inoculated lentils produced higher yields and fixed more nitrogen in over 30% of the trials.
Often producers use inoculates in addition to fertilizer, Jones said. They’re cheap and can deliver notable yield increases despite their low cost.
The research carries important impacts for organic producers and people using pulses in crop rotation. Because sulfur can increase nitrogen fixation in soil, that means a producer could use less nitrogen fertilizer on another crop the following year.
“Organic producers who rely more upon legume cover crops for their nitrogen fertility could especially benefit from increased nitrogen contained in crop residue because of increased sulfur supply. There are affordable, organic gypsum sources that producers can use to supply sulfur,” Jones said.