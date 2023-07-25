Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State’s Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative was awarded $2.15 million this summer, as part of a larger grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rebuild Native food sovereignty and recover Indigenous ways of knowing.

The $5 million grant from the USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture is in collaboration with MSU and the tribal Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, North Dakota.

The two colleges are spearheading work to restore the Buffalo Nations food system, which is based on sustainable relationships and reciprocity with the land and animals over extraction and transporting food across long distances.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.