Jill Falcon Ramaker, a faculty member at Montana State University, left, and MSU students Abigail McDonald and Nevaeh Spotted Eagle inspect a squash plant in the Indigenous Culinary Garden on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. McDonald and Spotted Eagle are part of the Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative, which, along with the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, N.D., received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a project to support Indigenous food sovereignty.
Seth Still Smoking, a member of Montana State University’s Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative, shakes pollen loose from a corn stalk before rubbing it onto the corn’s silk in the Indigenous Culinary Garden on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative, along with the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, N.D., received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a project to support Indigenous food sovereignty.
Montana State’s Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative was awarded $2.15 million this summer, as part of a larger grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rebuild Native food sovereignty and recover Indigenous ways of knowing.
The $5 million grant from the USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture is in collaboration with MSU and the tribal Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, North Dakota.
The two colleges are spearheading work to restore the Buffalo Nations food system, which is based on sustainable relationships and reciprocity with the land and animals over extraction and transporting food across long distances.
To Jill Falcon Ramaker, director of the Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative and assistant professor in the department of food systems, nutrition and kinesiology, that work starts with Native-led accredited education programs and recollecting lost generational knowledge.
Colonization decimated Native knowledge networks and food sovereignty, Falcon Ramaker said. Buffalo were driven to near extinction and Indigenous children sent to boarding schools that banned speaking anything but English.
Years later, work to recover that lost knowledge about the land and Native cultures is gaining traction.
“Through this work we are building back a Native knowledge network in the Northern Plains and Rockies that supported the health of the land and people for millennia,” Falcon Ramaker said.
At MSU, the five-year grant will go to curriculum development and scholarships for the upcoming graduate certificate in Indigenous food systems and development of a post-secondary certificate in buffalo caretaking.
The grant will also provide scholarships in the new Indigenous food systems certificate at the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.
The curriculum being developed for this type of education is intentional, Falcon Ramaker said. For example, the Indigenous food systems certificate instruction is mostly online, crafted in a way to support non-traditional students or working professionals.
A huge piece of the curriculum is Native students going back to their nations, talking to knowledge holders and rebuilding the ways of knowing that were lost over generations.
In many families, knowledge of plants, food, spiritual practices and language was not passed down as a form of protection, Falcon Ramaker said.
“I know from my grandma that it really was to protect us from the racism and just say, OK, we are going to adapt to this way. But then we lose so much of who we are,” Falcon Ramaker said. “We find a bit of ourselves when we start tending the land and working with the plants and animals. The education that we’re doing is really holistic in that way.”
Existing programs like the Buffalo Nations summer fellowship will inspire the new curriculum that’s supported by the USDA grant, Falcon Ramaker said.
This year, the fellowship, which runs from mid-May through October, has four student fellows. The students tend to a handful of Indigenous gardens around Bozeman that grow culturally important crops like corn, beans, squash and sunflowers.
Part of the fellowship involves the fellows going home to their nations to learn more about Native practices and the significance of caring for the land and animals. The grant-funded curriculum will also involve students traveling to their home nations.
For Nevaeh Spotted Eagle, a fellow from Browning who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, the work means discovering parts and people of her home she didn’t know were there.
On a visit back to the Blackfeet reservation this summer, Spotted Eagle spent time learning in a garden that she used to drive past “10 times a day” but didn’t know existed.
The same trip, Spotted Eagle harvested and processed her first buffalo after a ceremony honoring the animal.
“It was my first time being involved in a buffalo harvest. It was very powerful,” Spotted Eagle said. “One of the elders did a prayer for the buffalo before we harvested it, and it was cool to see that part of my culture — like the ceremonial part that I wasn’t really exposed to before.”
Fellowship coordinator Sophia Moreno said reconnecting with generational and cultural knowledge has been healing for her.
“It’s healing in the sense of reclamation, and that’s been really interesting. It’s like I’m becoming more dynamic in that identity,” said Moreno, who is Crow, Laguna, Pueblo and Ojibwe-Cree. “It doesn’t feel so static anymore.”
