A drone above Montana State University’s Post Agronomy farm on Wednesday flew over a field of spring wheat, capturing a series of photos.
To the untrained eye, the wheat field looked uniform, filled with rows of identical crops.
But the aerial camera — and MSU scientists — viewed the field a bit differently.
Plant scientists here have planted dozens of wheat lines, each varying slightly in their genetics. Ultimately, the scientists will select the best-performing lines, narrowing the field down to the most successful plants. The best lines will eventually become varieties owned by MSU and commercially released for farmers to grow themselves.
The breeding work of MSU was among the research highlighted at the College of Agriculture’s annual field day series, which visited Bozeman this week.
Over 50 people gathered at the Post Farm to learn about the research, which centers around the goal of making farmers’ lives easier.
According to MSU, the purpose of the event is to hear from farmers around the state what challenges they are facing and how university research can support them.
Trailers pulled by farm tractors took visitors around the farm to learn about MSU’s foundation seed program, wheat breeding, pulse crop breeding, and sustainable cropping systems.
The Foundation Seed Program grows seed developed by the university’s five breeding programs, which focus on spring, durum and winter wheat, barley, and pulse crops, said the program’s director Doug Holen.
The process of developing seed for new crop varieties takes around eight years, Holen said.
First, plant scientists work in a lab, crossbreeding plants to create new genetic combinations never seen before. In general, the breeding programs pursue varieties that will improve crop yield and are resistant to disease and drought stress.
Professor Jason Cook, a spring wheat breeder, said each year their lab starts out with close to 13,000 different lines. That number is narrowed down in yield trials to about 420 lines, then fewer than a hundred, with researchers selecting plants with the most desired traits.
Then, the work moves outside, with lines grown across the state to see how the plants do in different conditions. Once scientists finally select the desired line, the crop is grown for seed by various growers, and eventually distributed to other farmers.
It varies, but in a good year, each breeding program will release one new variety a year on average, Holen said.
In January, the university released two new varieties of hard red spring wheat, called MT Dutton and MT Carlson, that are being grown for seed around Bozeman right now.
For spring wheat, breeders are focused on creating lines with higher protein content, that reach maturity earlier, and are specific to different end-uses like bread or brewing, Cook said.
Other wheat breeders like Mike Giroux highlighted their work on durum wheat, which is used in pasta.
Facets of that work involved trying to breed wheat to have a uniformly solid stem, which is associated with sawfly resistance. Another project is trying to breed durum wheat in a way that makes it easier to blend with chickpeas to make a chickpea-wheat pasta.
Kevin McPhee shared his ongoing work breeding pulse crops, which include chickpeas, spring peas, and lentils. Pulses in Montana took off just under a decade ago, with more growers adding pulse acres to grow in rotation with grains.
McPhee’s work is searching for varieties that are useful for both growers and end users. He’s trying to create a variety that works well for making hummus, but also is disease resistant and doesn’t bend over when the plant gets tall enough to harvest easily.
In addition to the breeding programs, attendees also learned about MSU’s sustainable cropping systems research that studies crop rotations to improve plant and soil health.
The research looks at how different crop rotations — like planting peas one year in a field and wheat the next — impacts soil moisture and fertility. The goal is to find a unique four-crop rotation for different parts of Montana that uses insurable crops farmers want to grow.
One facet of the research is studying the use of a stripper header in central Montana, which harvests crops by cutting them at their base instead of uprooting them.
PhD student Ryan Barnes is seeing how the leftover stubble uses water and if the practice allows the soil to retain more water for future crops.
Wednesday’s field day marked the second to last of the series this summer that visited MSU research farms across the state. The final event is next Thursday at the Western Agricultural Research Center in Corvallis.
