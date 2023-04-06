A cooler filled with food sourced from Montana is available to customers at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
The Montana Senate voted Thursday to kill a bill that bipartisanship supporters said would have helped feed low-income families while also supporting farmers.
House Bill 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would have created a grant program where Montana food banks and pantries could get money to purchase food from local farmers. That way, farmers could have additional markets for their products, while also increasing the amount of fresh produce available in food pantries.
The bill asked for $1 million over two years, but opponents feared it would cost too much money.
The bill passed easily out of the House in February, and also cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee with bipartisan support last Friday. Throughout its committee hearings, no one testified against the bill, but nearly a dozen organizations from around the state came to Helena to support it.
The Helena-based Montana Food Bank Network, which distributes food to some 340 partners across the state like food banks, senior centers, and shelters, was one of the bill’s most vocal supporters.
In testimony, the group’s chief policy officer Lorianne Burhop said soaring food prices and growing costs for farmers have left Montana’s food banks with more demand and fewer resources.
“We are incredibly disappointed by the outcome of today’s vote,” Burhop said in an email to the Chronicle. “It does not reflect the values of Montana or the best interests of our communities. We, along with many others, recognize the real impact this bill would have in our state and we will not stop working to make it a reality.”
Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, carried the bill to the Senate floor. On Thursday she urged support for the legislation but also said the $1 million would be notable for the Montana Department of Agriculture budget, and that the appropriations committee could consider lowering the amount.
Following that, Sens. Mike Lang and Carl Glimm spoke out against the bill because of the cost.
The Legislature doesn’t have an unlimited amount of money to spend, and there’s still more bills requesting money that need to be pared down a manageable amount, Glimm said.
Glimm and Lang also both said that farmers would give food to people in need if they just asked.
Sen. McKamey pushed back on her colleague’s remarks, saying the money was an important investment for Montanans.
“This is a good bill. I know we don’t have unlimited funds, and I know that we don’t have a lot of time, but we have time to do the work,” McKamey said. “This is an opportunity to help those people who really do need it.”
