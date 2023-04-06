Livingston Food Resource Center
A cooler filled with food sourced from Montana is available to customers at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Montana Senate voted Thursday to kill a bill that bipartisanship supporters said would have helped feed low-income families while also supporting farmers.

House Bill 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would have created a grant program where Montana food banks and pantries could get money to purchase food from local farmers. That way, farmers could have additional markets for their products, while also increasing the amount of fresh produce available in food pantries.

The bill failed in the Senate on a 26 to 24 vote. The body then voted to indefinitely postpone the bill.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

