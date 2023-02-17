The drop is less significant than in 2021, when the cow population fell by 10% because of extensive drought conditions.
But this year, though the drought outlook is better, many area ranchers still don’t have the hay and herd sizes they want.
Mike Gaffke, who ranches just outside of Bozeman, normally has excess hay to sell after feeding his own cattle. But now, there’s not any leftover hay.
Gaffke said he took his cattle off pasture in mid-December — about two weeks earlier than he wanted to. There was so much frozen snow and ice on his fields that the cattle could no longer graze.
That meant Gaffke had to dip into his winter hay supply earlier than anticipated, and lose revenue he would have gotten from hay sales. Cattle also eat more when it’s cold, he added.
Other parts of the state deeper in drought are dealing with an inverse problem — not having enough hay for their own cattle in the first place. Those ranchers are forced to truck expensive hay in from elsewhere, or sell some of their cows.
That’s what happened across the entire state last year, when many ranchers had to sell cattle early — resulting in the 10% inventory drop.
Last year, it was much more difficult to find hay, and ranchers here were trucking bales in from the Dakotas, Colorado and other states, Gaffke said.
The improved drought conditions mean there’s more optimism in the cattle market. But there’s also a frustration with subpar conditions that are holding ranchers back.
“No one’s really scrambling. My phone’s not ringing off the hook with people looking to buy hay,” Gaffke said. “But everyone’s kind of in this mode of — I’d like to expand and take advantage of the cattle prices that are out there, but I’m limited by hay prices and hay supply.”
Today’s beef prices are roughly 50% more than what they were in January 2020, according to the website Trading Economics, which tracks commodity market trends.
That’s frustrating for ranchers who want to expand their herd but can’t right now, said Eric Belasco, an agricultural economist for Montana State University.
Ranchers who have to destock have more cash in the bank, but most people want to reinvest that money in new cattle. They can’t do without enough hay.
“It’s a frustrating position to be in,” Belasco said. “Most ranchers would like to see a bigger herd right now, but they don’t have the conditions to carry that.”
Belasco said it takes a long time for ranchers to rebuild reduced herd sizes.
Last year, Montana saw the biggest cattle inventory drop of any U.S. state. So this year’s two percent drop “feels much better,” Belasco said.
But herd reductions carry cumulative impacts for years, especially when there’s a lower inventory of breeding pairs like right now.
Gaffke said area ranchers are just hoping for spring moisture so there’s plenty of grass when cows go back on pasture in May. Once ranchers can stop feeding cut hay, it’s a huge financial relief.
“Generally, I think prices are pretty good and people are pretty optimistic, so long as we can get through this tough feed cycle we’re in,” Gaffke said.
“It’s the unknowns between here and green grass that we’re all kind of waiting for.”
