A Montana program that lets WIC participants purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms is calling on farmers to join ahead of the growing season.
The Farm Direct program, administered by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, allows farmers to accept payment from WIC benefits at farmer’s markets and farm stands. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program through the federal government that’s targeted at women, infants and children.
Farm Direct runs from June 1 through Sept. 30, and farmers can redeem the WIC benefits at their local bank for payment through October.
“Our goal is to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer months for WIC participants,” said Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for DPHHS. “In turn, it provides another way to farmers to sell the nutritious food they grow by connecting them to WIC participants.”
Montana started its Farm Direct program in 2007, and on average 125 farmers and 3,200 families have participated in the program each summer, Ebelt said.
Last season, in Gallatin County, 244 WIC participants used the program to get food from the area’s farmers markets, Ebelt said. Area farms that participated included Amaltheia, Gallatin Valley Botanical, and the MSU Towne’s Harvest Garden.
Farm Direct provides $30 per WIC participant to use with authorized farmers. So for a family of four, that’s $120 that could be spent on nutritious foods produced by local farmers, Ebelt said.
“This is an excellent opportunity for farmers to get additional sales on their locally grown fruits and vegetables,” Lacy Little, director of the Montana WIC program, said in a press release.
WIC eligibility requires participants to be pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or have a child younger than five. Participants also have to meet certain income requirements, which are detailed on the DPHHS website.
For farmers, the program opens up new markets to people who sometimes struggle to find fresh produce elsewhere.
“I am a farmer who chooses to sell my produce each summer right here in Hardin,” Mark Zerbe, a Hardin-based farmer, said in the release.
“I set up my stand in a convenient location and display my Farm Direct poster where it is easy to see on top of my stand. I am looking forward to this summer and will have more fresh veggies to sell.”
The program is trying to recruit more farmers this year in time for the farmer’s market season. Interested farmers should reach out now to their county WIC office or Glade Roos at groos@mt.gov or 406-444-2841.
The process involves a short application and can take a few weeks from start to finish, so it’s important farmers start right away so they’re ready before the growing season, Ebelt said.
