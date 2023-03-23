Let the news come to you

A Montana program that lets WIC participants purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms is calling on farmers to join ahead of the growing season.

The Farm Direct program, administered by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, allows farmers to accept payment from WIC benefits at farmer’s markets and farm stands. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program through the federal government that’s targeted at women, infants and children.

Farm Direct runs from June 1 through Sept. 30, and farmers can redeem the WIC benefits at their local bank for payment through October.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

