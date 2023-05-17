THREE FORKS — The Montana Department of Livestock reminded ranchers the importance of work to reduce disease transmission from wildlife to cattle during a meeting here Wednesday about the brucellosis designated surveillance area.
The designated surveillance area in southwest Montana is an area encompassing cattle range that overlaps with elk and bison range. Those cattle are at elevated risk for contracting brucellosis, a disease that can cause cattle abortions or to have weak young.
Established in 2010, the surveillance area has expanded five times to encompass the area where wildlife test positive for brucellosis.
The area spans some 7,770 square miles from west of Dillion to east of Red Lodge. As of 2020, it encompassed 455 separate cattle herds.
Ranchers within the area are subject to strict vaccination and testing requirements to manage brucellosis. The testing costs the state around $1 million each year.
But having the designated surveillance area and a wildlife surveillance program are pivotal to Montana’s brucellosis-class free status, state veterinarian Marty Zaluski told ranchers at Wednesday’s meeting. The status allows other states to import Montana cattle with fewer restrictions.
There have been just 13 brucellosis cases in the state since the area was established, Zaluski said.
One of those was as recent as this spring, where the disease was found in a Madison County herd. The herd is quarantined, and additional testing to see if the disease spread within the herd will happen next week, Zaluski said.
Montana has done important work to control brucellosis, Zaluski said — all the strategies are key for other states to have confidence in Montana’s cattle.
One critical strategy is Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks elk surveillance program. Each year, FWP employees sample over 100 elk in and around the surveillance area to better understand the location and prevalence of the disease.
Within each elk herd, the brucellosis prevalence can range from just 2% to one that’s close to 50%.
As long as elk who test positive are within the surveillance area, boundaries don’t need to be expanded. This year, the boundaries will remain the same. The last time they were expanded was in 2020.
Zaluski also discussed the record year for reducing numbers of Yellowstone National Park bison, which are largely confined to the park due to their prevalence of disease.
Some 60% of the Yellowstone herd has been exposed to brucella, though it’s never been confirmed that a bison spread the disease to cattle in the wild.
Last year, the Yellowstone bison population reached a record number of 6,000 — the largest post-colonial population to date. The high population, coupled with a severe winter, caused anxiety for many livestock managers, Zaluski said.
All management partners worked hard to prevent disease spread through tribal hunting, hazing, and capturing bison for temporary holding or transfer to tribes, Zaluski said. Around 1,500 animals were removed from the population.
The livestock department considers that a success because bison were prevented from co-mingling with cattle, but the bison population is still big enough to preserve its genetic pool, Zaluski said.
Despite brucellosis, bison would have to be removed from the Yellowstone ecosystem anyway because of its limited carrying capacity, Zaluski said. The herds’ exposure to brucellosis that limits options for relocation.
The meeting also highlighted a minor regulation update and changes to livestock markets.
Zaluski announced two new victories for Montana’s market opportunities: Texas removed a burdensome quarantine and post-arrival testing requirement for Montana cattle, and North Dakota removed a calfhood vaccine requirement.
States who have those additional restrictions undermine the confidence in Montana’s management, Zaluski said. He aims to communicate that other states don’t have to worry about brucellosis because it’s being adequately managed — the state understands which areas are most at risk and have safeguards in place.
Zaluski also highlighted a change for producers who use the surveillance area seasonally to alleviate some paperwork. In the past, ranchers with cattle leaving the area for winter, or for routine work like branding or health inspections, had to obtain individual written permission from the department to leave. That rule has been scrapped. It only impacts the paperwork burden of ranchers who graze the area seasonally.
The meeting closed with a review of the department’s audit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Overall, regulators had few recommendations and were pleased with how the livestock department was co-managing cattle and wildlife, Zaluski said.
