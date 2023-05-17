Let the news come to you

THREE FORKS — The Montana Department of Livestock reminded ranchers the importance of work to reduce disease transmission from wildlife to cattle during a meeting here Wednesday about the brucellosis designated surveillance area.

The designated surveillance area in southwest Montana is an area encompassing cattle range that overlaps with elk and bison range. Those cattle are at elevated risk for contracting brucellosis, a disease that can cause cattle abortions or to have weak young.

Established in 2010, the surveillance area has expanded five times to encompass the area where wildlife test positive for brucellosis.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member.

