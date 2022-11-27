Let the news come to you

The Montana Premium Processing Cooperative in Havre celebrated its grand opening last week, giving Montana ranchers more options for meat processing as officials work to boost state meatpacking capacity.

The co-op, a brainchild of Montana Farmers Union members, will serve as a slaughterhouse and processing facility for Montana producers, with the capacity to process around 3,000 head annually and employ multiple full-time positions once fully operational in January.

The cooperative model aims to stop ranchers from losing money to out-of-state meatpackers, while addressing the limited capacity and lengthy wait times that plague processors in Montana.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

