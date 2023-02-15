Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill that would expedite the water rights permitting process in Montana unanimously passed a final vote in the House on Wednesday, after it was amended in committee to cost less.

House Bill 114, sponsored by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, seeks to overhaul Department of Natural Resources and Conservation water rights permitting to make the process faster and more transparent. Now, it’s headed to the Senate for debate.

The legislation would shorten the overall processing timeframe for water rights applications from 360 days to 105 days. That would require the DNRC to add 13 people to stay on top of workload.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.