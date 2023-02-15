A bill that would expedite the water rights permitting process in Montana unanimously passed a final vote in the House on Wednesday, after it was amended in committee to cost less.
House Bill 114, sponsored by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, seeks to overhaul Department of Natural Resources and Conservation water rights permitting to make the process faster and more transparent. Now, it’s headed to the Senate for debate.
The legislation would shorten the overall processing timeframe for water rights applications from 360 days to 105 days. That would require the DNRC to add 13 people to stay on top of workload.
Originally, the legislation requested roughly $1.2 million each year for 2024 and 2025 to pay for the DNRC staff increases.
But an amendment requested by the House Appropriations Committee slashed that allocation in half to roughly $600,000 a year. The rest of the money needed would be derived from fees charged to water rights applicants.
The size of the fee increase is still in flux, but the DNRC won’t be able to do the work of the bill as written with the amendments without significant fee increases covering the gap in funding, said Anna Pakenham Stevenson, the DNRC water administrator.
Even with a significant fee increase, Stevenson noted it may not be enough to cover the shortfall.
The water division is at capacity for processing water rights permits and changes, which have increased nearly 40% over the past decade, Stevenson said.
Despite the increased workload, the agency hasn’t seen staffing increases since 2007, she added.
Vinton, who sponsored the bill, said that water users have often complained that the water permitting and change processes through the DNRC are not timely, transparent or streamlined.
Some applications can take several years to process, Vinton said. Stevenson, with DNRC, added there’s often a backlog of hundreds at a time.
“This is not a situation that allows Montana to meet our future water demands or growth pressures,” Vinton said.
Vinton and Stevenson both said changes to the policy were needed, so that the DNRC can stay on top of things as more people move to Montana and the water supply is further strained.
On top of shortening the processing timeline, the bill also incentivizes water users to have a pre-application meeting with the water division to improve application quality. The division will also do its necessary analyses for the permit earlier than it has in the past.
Both tweaks are aimed at preventing people from having to revise their applications later on in the process.
The bill would also allow the DNRC to consider and address public comments before a hearing — something Stevenson said will lead to better decisions and reduce legal costs.
While it will be difficult to do that work with the amendments, Stevenson said she’s still glad the bill is moving forward.
HB 114 is one of two requested by the DNRC this session, following a years-long process asking water groups and the public how the agency could better manage the resource.
The DNRC mailed surveys, solicited public comment, and established several water policy working groups to talk about how the agency could improve its water management. Those ideas were offered to the Water Policy Interim Committee, which then helped develop the bills.
HB 114 is the result of compromises made between developers, irrigators, conservationists, farmers, fly fishers, and a wealth of other stakeholders, said Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, who served on the interim committee.
“They all came forward to put this bill together for us, based on informed citizen input,” France said on the House Floor Tuesday. “I think we can move forward and pass this bill with confidence.”