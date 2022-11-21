Let the news come to you

The Montana Department of Livestock has paid nearly $200,000 so far this year to ranchers who lost animals to predators.

As of Monday, the state Livestock Loss Board recorded 241 animals killed by wolves, grizzlies, and mountain lions this year, including 106 cattle, 130 sheep, and three goats. The state had paid $196,994 to 80 different ranchers.

Since there’s not a deadline for producers to file a claim, numbers this year are still incomplete, said George Edwards, manager of the Livestock Loss Board. He estimated claims would trickle in through March.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

