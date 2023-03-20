Let the news come to you

Montana Gov. Gianforte signed a bill last week allowing the state’s colleges and universities to obtain academic brewing licenses, in a move to expand brewing research around the state.

House Bill 31, sponsored by Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Power, extends the academic brewing license program to every school in the Montana university and community college system. The expanded research will help improve Montana’s barley products, supporters say.

Previously, only Flathead Valley Community College and Montana State University Billings could get brewing licenses, after a smaller-scope version of the bill passed in 2017.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

