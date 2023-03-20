Montana Gov. Gianforte signed a bill last week allowing the state’s colleges and universities to obtain academic brewing licenses, in a move to expand brewing research around the state.
House Bill 31, sponsored by Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Power, extends the academic brewing license program to every school in the Montana university and community college system. The expanded research will help improve Montana’s barley products, supporters say.
Previously, only Flathead Valley Community College and Montana State University Billings could get brewing licenses, after a smaller-scope version of the bill passed in 2017.
For MSU in Bozeman, the bill’s passage means the barley breeding program can expand research aimed at improving Montana barley for farmers and processors.
“This is a really good thing for our program,” Jamie Sherman, the director of barley research at MSU, said Monday. “We’ve been wanting something like this to pass for several years.”
Sherman said specifically, the bill allows fermentation for ethanol to take place in university labs. Her program already has equipment for the brewing process, and they’ve experimented with fermentation with local producers and brewers before.
But being able to move that work to a dedicated lab space will make the program eligible for more grants, Sherman said.
MSU is also looking to hire a brewing expert position to oversee that work. The academic license is only for research, Sherman said. The law restricts retail beer sales, sample rooms, gambling, and limits the production to 10,000 barrels annually.
Sherman said that when she joined MSU, she established their malt quality lab to research how different growing environments impact malting. How those impacts carry over to brewing quality is the next logical place to go, she said.
The new law will allow Sherman’s team to dive into research about terrior for beer. That’s a French word, typically applied to wine, that describes the complete natural environment where a particular product is produced — like the soil, topography and climate.
Sherman wants to combine the concept of terrior with other variables like barley variety, malting process and brewing process to see how everything interacts to create a distinct flavor.
To do that research, the lab needs a way to analyze brewing quality, she said. Ultimately, the goal is to develop more beers that are specific to Montana, and can only be grown here.
If Montana had a place-based beer — like how champagne only comes from France — that could be a huge marketing benefit to the state, Sherman said. Now, MSU can apply for grants to create that special Montana beer.
“It will be really fun to play with that and see where we could take our work,” Sherman said. “It’s going to be a new adventure.”
Beer industry groups, like the Montana Brewers Association and Montana Taproom Association also supported the bill, pointing to the importance of Montana’s barley quality as the top-producing state in the country.
