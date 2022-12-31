Wheat and Barley
A farmer harvests a barley field on Sept. 7 off of Highland Boulevard.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Labor costs have increasingly become a bigger expense in Montana over the past several years, a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service found.

The report says Montana farmers paid laborers about $355 million in 2021 — more than any year on record. That’s up 4% from the $342 million farmers paid out in 2020, and almost $100 million more than what labor cost farmers in 2015.

Labor now accounts for 10% of on-farm production expenses, according to the USDA, following only behind chemical inputs, feed, fuel, and animal costs.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.