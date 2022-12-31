Labor costs have increasingly become a bigger expense in Montana over the past several years, a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service found.
The report says Montana farmers paid laborers about $355 million in 2021 — more than any year on record. That’s up 4% from the $342 million farmers paid out in 2020, and almost $100 million more than what labor cost farmers in 2015.
Labor now accounts for 10% of on-farm production expenses, according to the USDA, following only behind chemical inputs, feed, fuel, and animal costs.
Hourly wages for farm workers also jumped this year, and will continue to climb in 2023 with rates for some migrant agricultural workers already set.
According to the report, in 2019, the annual average gross wage for all hired farm workers in the region (Montana, Idaho and Wyoming) was $14.46.
That number climbed to $15.20 in 2020, $15.36 in 2021, and $16.43 in 2022.
The twice-yearly report also helps the USDA determine the Adverse Effect Wage Rates (AEWR) for the following year.
Any farmer employing foreign workers under the H-2A program — which permits agricultural workers to temporarily work in the U.S. — is required to pay a wage at least equal to the region’s set AEWR.
The rate is equal to the field and livestock workers’ combined average wage rate from the previous year.
Montana’s AEWR for 2023 is set at $15.68, up 7% from this year’s $14.68.
That’s a steep jump compared to past AEWRs in Montana. In 2019, it was $13.48, which rose to $13.62 in 2020.
“Farmers and ranchers face a 2023 growing season filled with increased input costs from diesel fuel, electricity, seeds, fertilizer, and cash rent to interest rates, just to name a few. With the release of the Farm Labor Report, we now know that labor costs will also be rising,” Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the American Farm Bureau, wrote in a report.
“This increase is no small part of the budget,” Nigh said.
Over 70% of seasonal and migrant farmworkers are foreign born, according to National Center for Farmworker Health data. Many of them are undocumented.
The U.S. Department of Labor says the intent of the H-2A program is to allow employees who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring in foreign workers for seasonal jobs.
The U.S. has a chronic shortage of agricultural labor, something that economists and policymakers say is driving food inflation. The American Farm Bureau Estimates that U.S. agriculture needs around 1.5 million farm workers per year. In reality, that number was only 785,000 in 2022, the labor report said.
Legislation to provide a citizenship pathway for H-2A workers as a way to address the labor shortage was not included in the Congress’ latest $1.7 trillion spending bill. That bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) also would have capped AEWRs from increasing more than three percent each year.
Though the labor shortage for agriculture continues, numbers in the West have started to rebound since COVID-19.
In 2022, there were 30,000 workers hired directly by farms in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. That’s up from 23,000 in 2021 and 24,800 in 2020.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.