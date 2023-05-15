Let the news come to you

The Montana Department of Livestock is holding three public meetings this week to discuss updates to the state’s brucellosis designated surveillance area.

Ranchers, veterinarians, extension educators and other interested people are invited to meetings, which will review recent elk surveillance results and brucellosis regulations, and provide updates on market access points for cattle in the DSA.

The DSA is an area of Montana where cattle are at an elevated risk for brucellosis because of overlapping range with elk and bison, wildlife both known to carry the disease. Ranchers within the area, which stretches from west of Dillion to east of Gardiner and from Three Forks south to the Idaho border, are subject to additional testing and vaccination requirements to control the disease.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

