The Montana Department of Livestock plans to push for a bill in the 2023 Legislature to create a $100,000 state fund to compensate producers for animals destroyed because of disease.

The department requested a bill to revise the state’s livestock indemnity laws to create the fund and allow producers to seek reimbursement for the full appraised value of animals slaughtered due to disease. The bill is in draft form.

The idea comes in wake of an above-average disease year for agriculture animals. While federal money covers most indemnity payments across the U.S., proponents argue Montana needs its own fund to cover for diseases that aren’t federally reimbursed.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

