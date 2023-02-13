But that’s a less drastic decrease than the previous year, when much of the state suffered severe drought, and the herd size dropped 10% to 2.20 million cattle in January 2022.
Nationally, the cattle inventory decreased by 3% over 2022.
Poor growing conditions and high hay costs forced ranchers to make tough decisions about how many cattle they can feed over winter. Without enough feed, ranchers have to sell some of their cows. If they’re selling mother cows, that impacts herd sizes for years.
Drought conditions play directly into herd sizes because they determine the availability of feed, said Sam Wyffels, beef cattle specialist for Montana State University Extension.
Most of the state saw enough precipitation to pull out of severe drought in 2022. But north central Montana was an exception, and that likely helped drive the decrease in herd size again this year, Wyffels.
In the Bozeman area, which is “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, ranchers aren’t having to reduce herd sizes as drastically as the past two years.
But with the looming threat of drought and elevated hay costs, more ranchers are looking into alternative grazing systems and how to reduce the amount of hay they feed, Wyffels said.
“Getting cattle to graze as long as they can and feed the least hay possible has become more popular,” Wyffels said.
Wyffels, who focuses on grazing animal nutrient and rangeland, said some ranchers are trying to integrate crop systems into rangeland. For example, some have tried to graze cattle on cover crops or leftover crop residue to reduce their animals’ hay intake. But those cropping systems don’t fare well in drought either.
Another strategy is weaning calves from their mothers a bit earlier, so the mother cow requires less feed.
Still others are delving into regenerative grazing, which aims to graze cattle on rangeland year round, even in winter. Regenerative ranchers should still have a back-up hay supply though, Wyffels said.
He emphasized that decision making about herd sizes is directly tied to the availability of grazing resources.
“That’s why the drought is such a hit, because ranchers don’t have enough hay for feed,” Wyffels said.
