Cows, Hay
Buy Now

A cow looks up from grazing in a field off Bozeman Trail Road on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Improved drought status across much of Montana helped stabilize the state cattle inventory in 2022, but not enough to compensate for the drastic drop in cattle numbers the year prior.

The January 2023 cattle inventory for Montana totaled 2.16 million, which is two percent less than last year’s herd size, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

But that’s a less drastic decrease than the previous year, when much of the state suffered severe drought, and the herd size dropped 10% to 2.20 million cattle in January 2022.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.