Farming and Drought
Buy Now

Hay is stacked along Cobb Hill Road on Monday, July 18, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This week is Agricultural Safety Awareness Week in Montana, and farm groups are providing safety tips and resources to people working in the state’s deadliest industry.

The awareness week — a collaborative effort between the American Farm Bureau and the U.S. Agriculture Safety and Health Centers — seeks to make sure safety is front of mind for the country’s agriculture producers.

Farmers and ranchers every day face safety hazards like working with animals, operating heavy equipment, and inclement weather conditions, said Dana Jansen, a rancher and director of Montana’s Ag Safety Program. But they don’t always take time to stop and think about that.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.