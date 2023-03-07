The awareness week — a collaborative effort between the American Farm Bureau and the U.S. Agriculture Safety and Health Centers — seeks to make sure safety is front of mind for the country’s agriculture producers.
Farmers and ranchers every day face safety hazards like working with animals, operating heavy equipment, and inclement weather conditions, said Dana Jansen, a rancher and director of Montana’s Ag Safety Program. But they don’t always take time to stop and think about that.
“A lot of times, we just don’t think about what we’re doing as risky or dangerous, because we’ve grown up with it, and we’ve learned to trust our cattle and machinery,” Jansen said. “So sometimes we forget that livestock are animals that have a mind of their own, and machinery is big and powerful whether it has safety features or not.”
According to Montana’s census of fatal occupational injuries, in 2021, agriculture accounted for over 25% of workplace fatalities with 11 fatalities — the most of any industry. The cause of deaths were injuries from transportation or animals.
“Just to remember that what we’re doing maybe does need a little bit of extra attention is huge,” Jansen said.
The ag safety awareness week has been observed for several years now in March, as producers are preparing for the growing season, Jansen said. There’s also another Farm Safety and Health Week in September. The programming is focused on everything from what protective equipment to wear to how to handle certain chemicals.
Jansen said the weeks represent a shift in the culture of agriculture, because in the past, getting the job done was often prioritized over safety.
“I think culturally we are starting to make that shift,” Jansen said.
The 2023 Ag Safety Awareness Week is broken up into five days representing common safety concerns in agriculture: mental health, preventative health, safety culture, situational awareness, and temperature-related safety.
Organizers chose social media posts as the best way to share information because they want to make resources as quick and readable as possible, Jansen said. Producers are always busy, and they often don’t have time to sit down for a lengthy article or webinar, or to come into town for a workshop.
New this year is the focus on mental health, and it’s important that the Farm Bureau chose that topic to kick off the week, she said.
Just talking about the prevalence of mental health struggles in agriculture makes it easier for people to seek help, Jansen said.
It’s essential people know what resources are out there to support them, like Montana’s ongoing Beyond the Weather program, which provides free, remote counseling sessions for producers.
Overall, Jansen said underlying all of the safety tips is the idea that, first and foremost, farmers and ranchers need to take care of themselves.
“It’s okay to stop and take a break. It’s okay to stop and eat a meal. It’s okay to get a full night’s sleep. And sometimes those things are really hard, especially in our busy season,” Jansen said.
