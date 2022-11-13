‘Lost art’: Southwest Montana ranchers hold on to sheep grazing tradition

GRAVELLY RANGE — Tucked away below rugged peaks, where the Gravelly Range meets the Snowcrest, behind a winding road that turns to mud when the cell service runs out, where grizzlies, wolves and elk roam, a herd of sheep trudged back home.
The sheep moved slowly, with a purpose. It was early October — time for them to return to the valley after spending all summer grazing in lush, high-alpine pasture.
The five-day journey wasn’t an easy one. Almost 10,000 sheep climbed steep mountains, walked through forest and crossed streams to get to their destination nearly 40 miles away: a ranch in the Sweetwater area near Dillon. The sheep made the same journey, in the opposite direction, in July.
For the Helle family, fourth-generation sheep ranchers based in Dillon, the sheep trail isn’t just a tradition. It’s the backbone of their business model — a wool-based clothing company called Duckworth, which makes every product entirely in the United States. The family holds that the rugged, high-altitude conditions of the summer pasture are what makes Duckworth wool so soft.
Grazing large sheep herds in the mountains is a dwindling practice, and the Helles are one of the last families who do so in Montana. As a result the Helle sheep have found themselves a dot in the bigger picture of public land management in the U.S. and the role of grazing in national forests.
While conservationists worry about sheep spreading disease to wildlife and increasing human-predator contact, ranchers argue that grazing benefits the land and that agriculture is essential to Montana’s open space.
The question is, should forest management prioritize animals for agriculture or wildlife?
To the Helles and many others, the answer is that public lands must do both.
———
As Evan Helle drove his muddy pickup over the mountains of the summer range, he mulled over the timelessness of his family profession.
“Shepherding is a lost art,” Evan said. “It’s almost like time travel. If you took a photo of a shepherd on a horse with his sheep and put it in black and white, well, it’d be tough to say what year it came from.”
Evan’s truck was climbing to their highest summer sheep allotment, a meadow at 9,000 feet in the shadow of Black Butte’s jagged peak.
The family’s five allotments here span some 40,000 acres, nearly three times the area of Bozeman. His cousins run sheep up here, too. The two families have the only sheep still grazing the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Aside from the seven sheep allotments in Beaverhead-Deerlodge, there are only five active sheep allotments in the rest of Montana, according to a 2022 Forest Service allotment map. They’re in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Sheep grazing was once widespread across Montana and the West. A Forest Service report estimated that in 1920 — before the government created a streamlined process for developing allotments — the Gravellies were grazed by over 200,000 sheep and lambs. A century later, that number is closer to 15,000.
Other forests saw shepherding vanish altogether. According to Forest Service data, the Custer Gallatin National Forest had six active sheep allotments in the 1990s, all of which are now closed to grazing. The Flathead National Forest also had a rich sheep grazing history that disappeared in the 1940s.
The decline was for management and market reasons. In the open range days, land across the West was often overgrazed and overstocked. But as knowledge grew about forage production, stocking rates and natural resources, government agencies began to limit the number of animals allowed to graze an area.
Meanwhile, as synthetic fabrics gained popularity in the 1960s, the demand for wool began to fall — and consumers’ taste for beef was only climbing.
With the swing of the market, some sheep ranchers made the switch to cattle.
“It comes down to labor issues. Sheep take more labor and some operations didn’t adapt … or sheep operations converted to cattle when they realized it was easier,” John Helle said.
John started the Duckworth business in 2013 to give the family’s wool a specialized market, but the Helles have been raising sheep since the 1930s.
John and his sons Evan and Weston spend the summer checking on the sheep in their Forest Service allotments. Shepherds are with their band — each a collection of over a thousand lambs and ewes — 365 days a year. During the trips between the allotments and the ranch, they need the ranchers to bring them food, haul camp trailers, and deal with any problems bound to arise on a pilgrimage of thousands of sheep through grizzly territory.
———
A day on the sheep trail starts early in the morning. The sheep munch on the same pasture they grazed the night before, blanketing the hillside in wool. They become eager to start walking in search of new food.
One morning on the trek down from the mountains, Dionisio Taype, the shepherd, poured dog food on the ground for each of his border collies, and held an outstretched palm of cashews to a sheep with a bell around its neck — Queso, the bellwether. Dionisio was training him to lead the herd by reinforcing his good behavior with cashews.
Dionisio mounted his horse. Queso clanged to the front. It was time to get moving.
The shepherd followed the herd from behind, weaving from side to side to keep stragglers in line. The sheep were slow moving, grazing in between pine and spruce for hours. The herd reached camp just as the sun started to dip behind the mountains.
The guard dogs took their place for the night shift, ready to scare away any predators with a hankering for sheep.
The Helles lose about 10% of the herd each year to predation. Coyotes are the main problem, but they also have to worry about grizzlies, wolves and mountain lions.
The herd attracting predators is one reason why some conservationists say grazing harms wildlife on public lands.
When predators attack a domestic herd or come in contact with a human, they are displaced or, more likely, killed, said Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association.
According to Nagel, grazing on lands that are also key habitat for wildlife like grizzly bears hurts efforts to repopulate endangered and threatened species.
“The premise is that we believe public lands hold a valuable habitat for wildlife and that these lands should be set aside for wildlife first,” Nagel said. “Wildlife shouldn’t be preempted by domestic livestock — it should be the priority.”
In 2016, the Gallatin Wildlife Association sued the Forest Service, seeking an injunction to keep sheep off the federal land used by the Helles.
While the lawsuit ultimately failed, it’s not the only one that’s sought to challenge livestock grazing on federal land. In the case of domestic sheep, wildlife advocates often argue grazing hurts bighorn sheep, grizzlies and other wildlife, and that government environmental analyses fail to account for it.
Disease transmitted by domestic sheep can be detrimental to bighorns, said Brian Wakeling, big game bureau chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, but there’s still a lot scientists don’t know about the problem.
Sometimes there are domestic allotments where bighorns spend part of the year, Wakeling said.
Herds that graze closer to higher altitude, rocky terrain — the preferred habitat of bighorn sheep — seem most likely to spread disease to their wild counterparts.
It’s not well understood how close contact has to occur to transmit disease, and trying to separate domestic herds from wild sheep hasn’t been a perfect solution, Wakeling said. Still, it’s the solution that exists.
Wakeling and other researchers are still trying to identify other solutions, like livestock protection dogs — which the Helles use — habitat improvements, and even mineral supplements to deter close proximity between domestic and bighorn sheep.
The Helles helped FWP with bighorn reintroduction in 2004, when officials transplanted a wild herd to the Greenhorn Mountains in the northern Gravellies. The family has continued to work with government and conservation groups to keep the domestic and wild herds separate.
“Some conservationists have a view of what they think the landscape, what they think wildlife habitat should look like,” Evan said. “But they don’t understand that agriculture is a part of it.”
The Forest Service said its role is to manage public land for multiple use, which includes grazing, wildlife, recreation, and mining.
“Grazing is a part of multiple use and (managing it) is an important part of what we do,” said Dale Olson, the Forest Service’s Madison District Ranger. “We try to find a balance to allow the opportunity for all the great uses of Forest Service land.”
But sometimes there is competition between different uses, and people have to compromise.
Nagel said the Gallatin Wildlife Association had a mixed stance about grazing on public lands because it depends on where.
“Ranchers have the right to graze public lands, but that doesn’t mean every wilderness area should have cattle or sheep grazing on it,” Nagel said. “Some locations are more favorable for grazing than others.”
Determining what those locations are should be taken up by the Forest Service, along with collaboration between ranchers, environmental groups and policymakers, Nagel said.
“There’s a possibility of compromise,” Nagel said. “There are coexistence programs that work.”
One of those programs could be the Ruby Valley Strategic Alliance, a group that brings together area ranchers, local politicians, and conservation groups to talk about shared goals through land management.
A rancher started the Ruby Valley Strategic Alliance in 2016 when he realized people in agriculture cared about a lot of the same things as conservationists, like healthy water and soil, preserving open space, and wildlife connectivity.
“We have a shared vision — preserving the open space of the Ruby Valley, this area that we really love, and protecting its legacy of farming and ranching,” said John, who is an active member in the group.
Darcie Warden, a conservation coordinator who represents the Greater Yellowstone Coalition in the alliance, said there are real merits of working together.
“You get stronger, robust solutions that are resilient and consider more perspectives,” Warden said.
She noted how the group worked to add a new range rider in the national forest to help decrease predator contact with livestock — something important to both ranchers and wildlife advocates.
“It’s not one or the other — they’re both out there,” Warden said of grazing and wildlife. “You can’t judge either because they’re both there, and ranching isn’t going away.”
———
Bumping along the dirt road in his pickup, Evan pointed out the patchwork of grazing patterns on the summer range.
The pastureland that stands out is what hasn’t been grazed by sheep or cattle in years. It’s overtaken with wyethia, a yellow-flowered weed that outcompetes the other plant species. Animals munching down the weed’s head keep it tame enough to coexist with other grasses, but without grazing, the landscape is slowly creeping toward a weed-laced monoculture.
“There’s a lot to be said about ruminant animals and healthy rangelands,” John said. “They evolved together… the open prairie landscape is this great carbon sink, and it evolved being grazed by wildlife.”
Sheep and cattle sometimes graze symbiotically. For example, sheep will eat a pasture’s larkspur — a plant poisonous to cows — so that cattle can graze on the same land afterward.
Olson said that grazing often has a positive benefit to rangeland — if left ungrazed, some grasses go dormant.
Grazing can maintain “the plant vigor, vitality, and biodiversity” of a landscape, Olson said.
Between the Helle’s private ranch, leased land, and Forest Service allotments, their patchwork of grazing land encompasses nearly 100,000 acres.
A shared sentiment among the Helles is that often people fail to understand that their grazing serves an ecological purpose. But healthy grass is the bottom line of their operation.
“The last thing we want to do with our operation is degrade the land. That’s what we live on,” John said. “I like to say that all ranchers are really grass farmers. At the end of the day, we all rely on the grass.”
Up high at nearly 9,000 feet, Evan — sporting a well-worn Duckworth fleece — pulled the pickup over to his final stop: the cell phone booth.
The cell phone booth, at the edge of a rocky cliff, is the only place in the summer range with decent cell service. Evan needed to call one of Duckworth’s production workers to make sure that a fabric order ships on time.
Out here, Duckworth’s factories seemed lightyears away. But the company is always at the front of Evan’s mind. It’s a big reason why the sheep are still here when so many other operations are disappearing, he said.
To John, the Duckworth brand is a reassurance that future generations will still have a market for Helle sheep, and that the land will stay in agriculture.
“It’s a real rewarding experience to have a multigenerational operation, to work with your family and transfer knowledge from generation to generation that comes from living on the land for close to 100 years,” John said.
“To be connected to the landscape you need to be working it,” John continued. “That’s how you really sustain productive open space, and all the things we think of when we say Montana.”
