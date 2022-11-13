 Skip to main content
‘Lost art’: Southwest Montana ranchers hold on to sheep grazing tradition

Sheep from the Helle Ranch pause for the evening on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, while making the return trip from their summer range in the Gravelly Mountains.

GRAVELLY RANGE — Tucked away below rugged peaks, where the Gravelly Range meets the Snowcrest, behind a winding road that turns to mud when the cell service runs out, where grizzlies, wolves and elk roam, a herd of sheep trudged back home.

The sheep moved slowly, with a purpose. It was early October — time for them to return to the valley after spending all summer grazing in lush, high-alpine pasture.


The five-day journey wasn’t an easy one. Almost 10,000 sheep climbed steep mountains, walked through forest and crossed streams to get to their destination nearly 40 miles away: a ranch in the Sweetwater area near Dillon. The sheep made the same journey, in the opposite direction, in July.

Weston Helle, center, calms an injured lamb in the back of a truck as his brother, Evan, left, and herder Dionisio Taype, assist near the Upper Ruby River on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A band of sheep work their way up a hillside while on the return trip to the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Morning light slices through a hillside to illuminate a band of sheep moving slowly up the Snowcrest Range towards the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Dionisio Taype, a shepherd from Peru, poses for a portrait while moving his band of sheep into the Snowcrest Range on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Dionisio Taype camps for the night in a canvas tent as his band of sheep rest in the Snowcrest Range on the return trip to the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Queso, a bellwether sheep, looks for handfuls of cashews while the rest of its band grazes in the background near the Upper Ruby River on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Dionisio Taype herds his band of sheep while riding a horse into the Snowcrest Range on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Jerry Quispe, a shepherd from Peru, is surrounded by his band of sheep before crossing the Upper Ruby River on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Weston Helle carries a canine passenger on his dirt bike while checking on bands of sheep traveling back to the family ranch in Dillon on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A band of sheep sticks together while grazing westward down the Snowcrest Range towards the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Sheep march uphill through a forest to Stonehouse Mountain in the Snowcrest Range on the return trip to the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
A lamb leaps across the Upper Ruby River while moving with its band from their summer range in the Gravelly Mountains to the Helle Ranch in Dillon on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Evan Helle, production manager at Duckworth apparel, takes in the views from Stonehouse Mountain after taking a production call and checking emails while helping move a band of sheep toward the family ranch in Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
The Gravelly and Snowcrest Mountains make up the horizon from the Helle Ranch outside Dillon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Every year, the family and their shepherds move thousands of sheep into the mountains for the summer, and then back down in the fall.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred