VIRGINIA CITY — A Montana nonprofit that helps veterans heal from trauma won a $500,000 grant to expand its programming.
Heroes and Horses, an organization started in 2014 by a former Navy Seal, wants to support veterans in a holistic way — by coupling exercise and meditation with horsemanship and expeditions into Montana’s backcountry.
The nonprofit runs three 41-day programs each summer, but now with the half-million dollar gift from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, they hope to run classes year round.
The money will weatherize the ranch’s facilities so they can continue helping veterans “a little bit differently” than other programs, said Mark Davis, Heroes and Horses’ chief operating officer.
There’s a wide array of programs to support veterans groups that don’t address the real problem, Davis said. They’re more “thank you” programs, like giving veterans Super Bowl tickets.
“It’s kind of like, you did all this for us, so we’re going to do something for you,” Davis said.
Those programs weren’t working for combat veterans like Micah Fink, who returned from service and couldn’t find the support he needed. It seemed like all doctors wanted to do was prescribe him pills.
Despite the thousands of PTSD-related nonprofits and the billions spent each year, the statistics on veteran suicide and addiction were growing rapidly, Fink said.
So Fink started Horses and Heroes as a different approach for helping re-integrate veterans to society.
The program is intense and not a good fit for everyone. The people who enroll need to want to be there, Davis said. Veterans must complete a detailed application to be considered for the free experience, which is supported by donations and volunteers.
“This is not a dude ranch,” Davis said. “We believe that it’s through struggle where you look inside and find yourself.”
Before 2020, the nonprofit ran its programs on leased ranchland. That meant packing up all their horses and equipment and moving several times a year.
But ever since the group bought its 3,500 acre Virginia City ranch in 2020, the focus has shifted to building its permanent home.
The equine facilities, including indoor and outdoor riding rinks of varying sizes, were the first additions to the property.
Now, the ranch is using the Murdock Trust grant money to build more facilities for the program’s humans, including a lodge, gym, student cabins, kitchen, and a bunkhouse.
Students have been sleeping in tents for the past two years on the ranch. That’s not a big deal when the program runs from June through September — but to extend the program year round, indoor sleeping arrangements were needed.
The program saw 149 applicants in 2022, but they could only accept 24, said Chloe Garrison, development director for Horses and Heroes.
This year that number will bump to 32.
“In the military, you have a very specific purpose and distinct identity,” Garrison said. “Then you get out, and it’s kind of like, who are you? It really is a sort of loss of sense of self and purpose.”
The program wants veterans to realize they’re more than their past experiences by re-establishing a sense of self.
“We want to dig deeper and recalibrate,” Garrison said. “Who are you? What is your purpose? What do you find important in life? That all comes from within.”
A day in the Horses and Heroes program starts early in the morning. Students walk a mile from their sleeping area to the kitchen for food, which follows an anti-inflammatory diet.
Then it’s time for the sauna and ice bath plunge — this helps the veterans feel more connected with their body and inner selves. Meditation and mobility exercises are also part of the daily routine.
Much of the day is spent practicing horsemanship, with students first learning to ride and rope. Later in the program, veterans take their horses out to help working ranches in Montana.
Horses are a useful therapy tool because they’ll reflect what you’re feeling back to you, Davis said. But the program is different from some other equine therapy models that don’t revolve around riding and working the horse.
“For example, if you have a guy who has anger issues, we’ll match him up with a horse that doesn’t respond well to that,” Davis said. “He gets angry at that horse, and that horse is like, nope, I’m not doing this. And the only way he can get through to that horse and ride it is with patience.”
The end of the program involves an 11-day retreat into the backcountry on horseback, where students can put to work the advanced horsemanship skills they’ve learned all month.
Following the backcountry excursion, the program ends with everyone climbing Sacajawea Peak near Bozeman to see the sunrise together.
“It’s a struggle, and we don’t have answers for the guys who come here. They have the answers, and those answers are within them,” Davis said. “All we do is provide the tools to help them look inside.”
