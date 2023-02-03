Let the news come to you

VIRGINIA CITY — A Montana nonprofit that helps veterans heal from trauma won a $500,000 grant to expand its programming.

Heroes and Horses, an organization started in 2014 by a former Navy Seal, wants to support veterans in a holistic way — by coupling exercise and meditation with horsemanship and expeditions into Montana’s backcountry.

The nonprofit runs three 41-day programs each summer, but now with the half-million dollar gift from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, they hope to run classes year round.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

