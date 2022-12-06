Let the news come to you

Montana ranchers could see an additional strategy in their toolbox to manage livestock predation next year, if draft legislation to tweak the state’s aerial hunting requirements passes.

The Montana Department of Livestock requested a bill for the 2023 Legislature that would remove the residency requirements for permitting aerial hunters of coyotes and foxes, and the requirement for landowners to report hunting over their own property. The bill is in draft form.

The same bill, sponsored by state Sen. Bruce Gillespie, R-Ethridge, died in committee in the 2019 session.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

