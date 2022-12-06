Montana ranchers could see an additional strategy in their toolbox to manage livestock predation next year, if draft legislation to tweak the state’s aerial hunting requirements passes.
The Montana Department of Livestock requested a bill for the 2023 Legislature that would remove the residency requirements for permitting aerial hunters of coyotes and foxes, and the requirement for landowners to report hunting over their own property. The bill is in draft form.
The same bill, sponsored by state Sen. Bruce Gillespie, R-Ethridge, died in committee in the 2019 session.
Mike Honeycutt, executive officer for the Montana Department of Livestock, said there is a limited availability of private aerial contractors in the state. If a rancher requests their services, the contractors must obtain a permit from the livestock department to operate in Montana.
The law now says only counties on the border of Montana can contract with an out-of-state aerial hunter. The bill seeks to remove the residency requirement and allow every county the option to use an out-of-state contractor.
“We want to make sure ranchers have every tool available to them to manage (coyote and fox) predation,” Honeycutt said.
The bill would also remove the requirement that ranchers report predation hunting on their own land to the state — something Honeycutt said often goes unreported anyway.
“There’s no need to give us a report about what people are doing on their own private property,” Honeycutt said in an October Board of Livestock meeting.
In 2019, Honeycutt testified for the bill on behalf of the Board of Livestock, while representatives from the Montana chapter of the Sierra Club, the Montana Woolgrowers Association, and Montana Sportsmen Alliance testified against it.
The Woolgrowers Association said Tuesday it has not taken a stance on this year’s bill.
The Sierra Club argued in 2019 that aerial gunning wasn’t as effective as nonlethal strategies for predation management like guard dogs and equipping fences with fladry (colorful and reflective flags that deter predators).
The Montana Sportsmen Alliance argued the legislation may prompt attacks on other out-of-state hunting licenses in future years.
The Montana Woolgrowers Association argued that out-of-state aerial contractors would only come when fur prices were high. There would be no incentive for them to help when fur prices are low, except if the rancher paid for their services. That’s a waste of money given the work the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will do on ranch land already, the woolgrowers argued.
The legislation to expand private aerial contractors complements already-existing government aerial hunting programs.
Wildlife Services provides helicopters, among other resources, to the Montana Department of Livestock for aerial predator management.
The bill has no bearing on the resources that USDA Wildlife Services provides, said Dalin Tidwell, state director for Wildlife Services.
The agency manages predators through strategies like range riding, electric fencing exclusion, hazing, night penning, and shed lambing and calving, alongside aerial hunting.
“Often lethal removal of predators is warranted to reduce the damage and prevent further or chronic predator attacks,” Tidwell said. “Wildlife Service professionals are not hunters. It is not a sport or a hunt but rather a well-researched method to reduce predator damage in the most efficient and effective manner possible.”
Coyotes have historically been among the most common predators afflicting Montana livestock. The state has a livestock loss board to compensate producers for some predation kills, but not coyotes.
That’s because coyote kills are so extensive it would cost the state “millions” to reimburse for their predation, said George Edwards, who runs the livestock loss board and oversees its $300,000 annual budget.
