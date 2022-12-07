Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Lawyers, academics and farmers gathered Wednesday at the Montana State University campus to discuss a hot button issue: a consumer’s right to repair the products they own, and why that carries significant implications for the economy and environment.

The event focused on the intersection between intellectual property rights and agriculture. Previously held at University of Montana, this year marked the first time MSU hosted the event, because of the area’s large agricultural presence.

Aaron Perzanowski, the keynote speaker and a law professor at the University of Michigan who published a book on the right to repair this year, started his talk with a simple question.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.