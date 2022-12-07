Lawyers, academics and farmers gathered Wednesday at the Montana State University campus to discuss a hot button issue: a consumer’s right to repair the products they own, and why that carries significant implications for the economy and environment.
The event focused on the intersection between intellectual property rights and agriculture. Previously held at University of Montana, this year marked the first time MSU hosted the event, because of the area’s large agricultural presence.
Aaron Perzanowski, the keynote speaker and a law professor at the University of Michigan who published a book on the right to repair this year, started his talk with a simple question.
“What does it mean to own devices that are tethered to software code?” Perzanowski asked the audience. “Are those things really ours?”
Over the past several decades, companies from Apple to Kodak to John Deere have deployed several tactics to prevent consumers from fixing the things they own to maximize profit, Perzanowski said.
Companies create products that use software only the manufacturer themselves can fix. They copyright everything from tiny parts of equipment to diagnostic manuals so that it’s impossible for the consumer or a third-party to do repairs.
That way, the company can make more money when a consumer pays for repairs or replaces their model altogether. There are environmental impacts too: constantly replacing items also increases the mining of rare metals, and creates huge amounts of electric-waste.
The inaccessibility of repairs costs consumers billions, Perzanowski said. He estimated the average American family would save $330 annually if they could repair, rather than replace, common household items.
But that annual savings looks a lot higher if you’re a farmer who owns a $500,000 John Deere tractor.
John Deere has an arrangement that comes with their equipment, Perzanowski said, that means if a producer needs to replace a certain part, they have to buy it directly from John Deere.
But the catch is the software that operates all contemporary John Deere tractors. Even if a producer purchases and installs a new part, it needs to be authenticated by the company, or the tractor won’t work.
The task of part authentication requires a John Deere representative to travel to a producer and make the new part compatible with the software.
But often representatives are hundreds of miles away — and the producer has to pay them travel costs and an hourly rate.
It’s a huge amount of money a farmer has to spend to fix a tractor, and they don’t have a choice but to participate.
“These devices are really intimately tied to our daily lives,” Perzanowski said. “And if we’re not in control of them, then there’s a sense in which I think they’re in control of us.”
The problem isn’t unique to John Deere, Perzanowski said. It’s why iPhones and Teslas, among other technologies, are impossible for the consumer to repair themselves.
The manufacturers exploit intellectual property law and copyright protections to make repairs impossible, he said. But in the past few years, people who want to change that have gained more traction.
“There is momentum building, but it’s been pretty hard to get this stuff through Congress and state legislatures,” Perzanowski said.
Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Agricultural Right to Repair Act in February to permit third-party software interoperability and make available the resources a producer needs to do their own repairs. The bill was referred to the Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee, but nothing has happened since.
At least 32 states have introduced their own right to repair legislation, including Montana, where a bill failed to pass in 2021. As of Wednesday, two legislators, Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, and Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, had requested bill drafts for the right to repair bills for the 2023 session, and the Montana Farmers Union has deemed it one of its top priorities.
The right to repair issue is also making its way through the courts. At the end of October, nine farms across the country filed a consolidated class-action lawsuit in an Illinois federal court against John Deere. All the cases argued John Deere violated the Sherman antitrust Act and are seeking damages for farmers who paid for John Deere repairs since 2018.
That lawsuit is “as strong of an antitrust case we’re likely going to see,” Perzanowski said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.