Montana State University and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are hosting a three-day workshop in June to help ranchers improve their grazing practices.

The 406 Grazing Academy will be held June 6-8 in southwest Montana. There will be five expert instructors leading the workshops, including range management specialists with MSU extension and the DRNC.

Participants will gain practical knowledge on optimal stocking rates, diverse grazing strategies, extending the grazing season, livestock-wildlife reactions, and coping with drought, wildlife and poisonous plants, according to the workshop’s agenda.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

