Montana State University and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are hosting a three-day workshop in June to help ranchers improve their grazing practices.
The 406 Grazing Academy will be held June 6-8 in southwest Montana. There will be five expert instructors leading the workshops, including range management specialists with MSU extension and the DRNC.
Participants will gain practical knowledge on optimal stocking rates, diverse grazing strategies, extending the grazing season, livestock-wildlife reactions, and coping with drought, wildlife and poisonous plants, according to the workshop’s agenda.
Registration for the workshop is open now through May 15. There are 10 spots remaining of the 30 available, Stacey Barta, a course instructor and the DNRC’s state coordinator for rangelands, said Friday.
The outreach is important because rangelands (also called grasslands) are Montana’s largest, most expansive ecosystem, Barta said. They make up some 70% of land in Montana — anything that’s not covered with trees, water, houses or pavement is probably rangeland, and it’s mostly private landowners who manage that ecosystem, Barta said.
A rancher’s ability to improve ecosystem and rangeland health is critical to wildlife habitat, clean air and water, and healthy soils, Barta said. These private landowners are providing natural resources that benefit the public and the open space of Montana, she said — that’s why outreach for best management practices is so important.
The programming will include both classroom instruction in Anaconda and field activities on working ranches in Deer Lodge Valley. The ranch tours will showcase people using practices taught about in class, and participants can ask managers what’s working and what’s not.
Registration is $200 per person, and covers educational materials, a range monitoring kit, lunches and evening meals, and an optional follow-up ranch visit from an instructor later in the year. Participants are responsible for their own travel and lodging, and rooms at the Forge Hotel are available at a reduced rate using the code “406 Grazing.”
This is the third year for the 406 Grazing program. Last year, programming took place in Lewistown and Winnett, and in its first year, near Ennis. Next year, they’ll try to have the program in eastern Montana, Barta said.
The course has been well received from past participants, Barta said. Applicants should have an open mind, attitude to learn, and willingness to take what they learned to their own operations, Barta said.