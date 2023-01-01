 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keeping it open: Conservation easement program helping farmers stay on the land

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Open space
Buy Now

A bald eagle chases a raven carrying lunch while flying over the Leep family farm in the Amsterdam area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

When Sherwin Leep was a boy, his family farmed in the vast open space that was Bozeman. The soils were rich, the water was plentiful, and nearly all his neighbors worked in agriculture, too.

Fast forward 60 years, and the land where the Leeps grazed cattle and grew grain is now a Target parking lot. Cars drive over what used to be sprawling hayfields — now pushed, quite literally, to the side by development.


It’s a story told time and time again — development swoops in and farmers sell out. What used to grow hay now grows houses.

Open space
Buy Now

Brothers Sherwin and Greg Leep are photographed in front of covered hay stacks at their farm in the Amsterdam area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
View larger map
View larger map
View larger map
Open space
Buy Now

A sign marks a portion of the Leep family farm in the Amsterdam area as under a conservation easement arranged by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Open space
Buy Now

Snow fills an irrigation canal on the Leep family farm in the Amsterdam area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Open space
Buy Now

Wheel lines and center pivots span a snowy field on the Leep family farm in the Amsterdam area on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred