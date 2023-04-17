A rule to protect more of the country’s connected streams and wetlands has been blocked in Montana after a federal judge in North Dakota granted an injunction on the policy last week.
The preliminary injunction for Montana and 23 other states paused the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which went into effect on March 20.
The move, praised by agriculture and industry groups, means water users won’t need certain jurisdictional tests to determine if waterways fall under federal jurisdiction. It also means that some 50% of Montana’s streams won’t be federally regulated.
“EPA’s most recent attempt to define waters of the U.S. has caused immense uncertainty and confusion for America’s farmers and ranchers,” said Montana Farm Bureau President Cyndi Johnson in a statement. “The fact that this court understands the overreach of government in the WOTUS rule is refreshing.”
The WOTUS rule — which defines waterways subject to federal regulation under the Clean Water Act — has been the subject of controversy for decades. The April injunction means that Montana will return to 1980s-era Clean Water Act regulations, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
The Obama administration marked the first attempt to clarify WOTUS since those 1986 guidelines, as the jurisdiction of waterways adjacent to those with federal protections — for example, a stream that flows into the Mississippi River — was left ambiguous.
Obama’s rule required case-by-case analysis to determine federal jurisdiction, but was later invalidated in court and replaced by the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Act.
Trump’s rule rolled back protections for wetlands, part-time streams, and waterways adjacent to federally-regulated areas. Biden invalidated it by executive order in 2021, returning the states to 1980s-era regulations while the EPA drafted a new rule.
Now, with the injunction to Biden’s new rule that was in effect for less than a month, Montana is back to regulations from 1986.
Still, state regulations remain unchanged. “In granting the injunction, the federal judge in North Dakota found there was not a legitimate concern that natural resources are threatened, because all local lands and waters remain under the state’s traditional protections,” said Montana DEQ spokesperson Moira Davin.
But the key difference between the two rules is that Biden’s policy codified into law two tests to determine federal jurisdiction, as to avoid the uncertainty that plagued the 1980-era rule.
But those tests — significant nexus and relatively permanent — caused opponents to rally against the rule, saying they were government overreach that would cause costly delays for water users.
“The time and money to dissect the final rule and expand these programs to the new lands and waters it reaches will come at the expense of other critical state functions,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a February release about the lawsuit.
Montana’s senators have also denounced the rule, with both Daines and Tester voting for a joint congressional resolution against it — another pathway, separate from the lawsuits, to roll back the policy.
“This rule isn’t right for Montana, and blocking it from taking effect will strengthen the small businesses and communities that rely on access to consistent clean water in the Treasure State,” Sen. Jon Tester said in an emailed statement to the Chronicle on Monday.
Sen. Steve Daines echoed that idea, and said work remains to be done to overturn the rule in the states where it remains in place.
“The U.S. District judge’s halt on President Biden’s overreaching WOTUS rule is a win for Montana’s farmers and ranchers as it protects them from burdensome regulations. Biden’s out-of-touch regulations harm our Montana way of life,” Sen. Daines said in an emailed statement.
While the federal government will pay for those jurisdiction tests themselves, opponents say they’ll still create delays that cost money.
But environmentalists and water groups have said challenges to the WOTUS rule aren’t based in reality, and also point to the eight exemptions for agriculture included in the policy. Those range from dryland ditches to cropland converted prior to 1985.
