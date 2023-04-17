Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A rule to protect more of the country’s connected streams and wetlands has been blocked in Montana after a federal judge in North Dakota granted an injunction on the policy last week.

The preliminary injunction for Montana and 23 other states paused the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which went into effect on March 20.

The move, praised by agriculture and industry groups, means water users won’t need certain jurisdictional tests to determine if waterways fall under federal jurisdiction. It also means that some 50% of Montana’s streams won’t be federally regulated.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.