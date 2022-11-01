Montana farmers could see an expanded market for barley crops following a large Mexican-based brewery’s letter of intent to increase its purchase of Montana barley.
Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Agriculture announced the letter of intent with Heineken International subsidiary Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma on Tuesday.
Heineken International — which also makes beers like Amstel and Red Stripe — is the second-largest brewing company in the world, according to market data website Statista.
“We’re thrilled Heineken recognizes the superior quality of Montana barley and wants to do more business with our farmers,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “This agreement ushers in tremendous opportunities for our ag industry.”
The governor, the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, the Montana Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Grains Council joined representatives from Heineken to sign the letter of intent in Gallatin Gateway last week.
Letters of intent are a relatively standard practice for partnerships with foreign delegations, said Logan Kruse, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Agriculture. They signal the intent of cooperation between the government and private companies. Instead of a formally binding contract, they are a gesture of good will.
The next step for Heineken is to draw up formal business contracts with Montana farmers, but Kruse said that won’t happen right away.
The majority of Montana barley exports already go to Mexico, according to Jason Laird, interim director of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
The letter of intent could result in even more U.S. barley exports.
“It’s huge… this could be a substantial bump to barley production in Montana,” Laird said.
While Laird stressed the company’s plans to purchase more Montana barley won’t happen overnight, he estimated the state’s barley production could jump by up to 10% if the agreement lives up to its full potential.
Montana is among the top barley-producing states in the U.S. In 2021, Montana ranked second in planted barley acreage, just after Idaho. Together, the two states accounted for 57% of U.S. barley production.
Montana planted close to a million barley acres last year, yielding nearly 25 million bushels and generating $122 million for the state economy, according to USDA data. This year, the state expects to produce 35 million bushels.
In the past, Mexico mainly imported already-malted U.S. barley. But that could change, Laird said. The company signaled it may start buying more raw barley directly from Montana farmers.
That carries more direct impact to the farmer, Laird said. In addition to the company buying barley from a Montana malting facility, now, they may contract with a farmer directly.
“This opens up the possibility for growers to grow more,” Laird said. “It secures another large market for producers to sell to.”
The Montana Department Agriculture is proud of the exceptional quality of barley grown in the state, department director Christy Clark said in a press release.
“Montana’s barley farmers look forward to this long-term and mutually beneficial relationship in the making and are honored to do business with a company such as Heineken International,” Clark said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.