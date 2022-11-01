Wheat and Barley
A farmer harvests a barley field on Sept. 7 off of Highland Boulevard.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana farmers could see an expanded market for barley crops following a large Mexican-based brewery’s letter of intent to increase its purchase of Montana barley.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Agriculture announced the letter of intent with Heineken International subsidiary Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma on Tuesday.

Heineken International — which also makes beers like Amstel and Red Stripe — is the second-largest brewing company in the world, according to market data website Statista.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

