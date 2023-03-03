 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Infinite toolbox: Precision agriculture research advancing at Montana State

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Precision Agriculture
Buy Now

Montana State University professor Mike Walach flies a drone for a demonstration on Feb. 24, 2023.

Jamie Sherman spends her summers walking barley fields.

She's the director of the barley breeding program at Montana State University, and she walks the lengthy rows of MSU research farms, looking for the best performing plants. 


Those that are too tall and falling over don't make the cut. Neither do any infested with disease, or that seed at the wrong time. The breeding program — which analyzes some 50,000 barley lines a year — seeks to fine-tune barley varieties for growers in Montana by breeding them for drought and disease resistance.

Precision ag provided
Buy Now

The Montana State University barley breeding program used a drone to photograph the variations in a barley field near Bozeman. 
Precision ag provided
Buy Now

A drone photo captures variation in a barley field for the Barley Breeding Program at Montana State University. 
Rapelje Farm
Buy Now

A field of wheat near Rapelje is shown in this 2019 Chronicle file photo.
Precision ag provided
Buy Now

Chuck Merja, a wheat farmer in Cascade County, stands in his field where Montana State University researchers are testing varying applications of nitrogen fertilizer. 
Precision ag provided
Buy Now

A Montana State researcher flies a drone over wheat farmer Chuck Merja's field. The research team is testing different rates of nitrogen fertilizer on wheat crops. 
Precision ag provided
Buy Now

Several maps show the progression of Bruce Maxwell's nitrogen fertilizer experiment on a Montana winter wheat field. Researchers collect yield data and decide where to apply nitrogen fertilizer. Then they evaluate the yields and continue experimenting to find optimal fertilizer use. 
Precision Agriculture
Buy Now

Montana State University professor Mike Walach flies a drone for a demonstration on Feb. 24, 2023.
Precision Agriculture
Buy Now

Montana State University professor Mike Walach holds one of the drones he uses to teach students on Feb. 24, 2023.
Precision Agriculture
Buy Now

Montana State University professor Mike Walach fires up a drone for a demonstration on Feb. 24, 2023.
Precision Agriculture
Buy Now

Montana State University professor Mike Walach flies a drone for a demonstration on Feb. 24, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred