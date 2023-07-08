For Tom and May Heriza, who farm 20 acres off Stucky Road in Bozeman, getting their mail each day is a risky business.
Their mailbox, on the other side of Stucky from their property, didn’t used to be hard to access. The Herizas moved to their land 13 years ago, soon after the county paved the old dirt road.
But in the past decade, Stucky has become a main corridor for traffic to Bozeman’s suburban developments. Crossing the road with so many cars racing down it has become dangerous.
The traffic is just one change impacting farms in Bozeman as development creeps to the boundaries of historic agricultural land. Houses now cover much of the fertile Gallatin Valley soils that provide some of the best growing conditions in Montana.
At the Heriza’s Four Daughters Farm, new subdivisions are visible from the farmhouse. Other nearby land that cattle used to graze has been annexed to the city and bought by a developer who plans to build more houses.
But the Herizas still see their land as a natural solace in a growing city, and a way to educate the public about changing landscapes and the importance of agriculture to the local food supply.
This summer, the farm is hosting events and farm shop days to educate people about the value of agriculture in the Gallatin Valley.
The farm received an agritourism grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture to improve their public-facing facilities for hosting the events.
Originally from eastern Oregon, the Herizas moved to Bozeman for a change of pace. They had small hobby farms in Oregon, and farmed for fun on their Bozeman land for years, leasing to other businesses like Calliope Flowers, Strike Farms, and Happy Tree Composting.
But this year, May Heriza quit her job at Montana State University to focus all her efforts on production farming. They’re trying to see if they can make the small-scale farm — named for their four daughters — profitable in Bozeman.
The official launch of their production farm was June 24. Everyone was invited to come visit the property and learn about the importance and challenges of growing food locally.
May Heriza said that “people came out in droves” to their event. She estimated over a hundred people stopped by throughout the day.
The farm shop offered bouquets of flowers for sale, jars of honey, jam and pickled vegetables, strawberries, and other farm products for sale. Families with children wandered around looking at the animals and rows of plants growing, and kids climbed on tractors.
The barn also displayed historical photos of the Gallatin Valley’s agricultural land in the 1900s for visitors to look at.
Some families stayed for hours, May Heriza said.
Tom and May had conversations with visitors about what it is like to farm on a smaller scale, and how much food just a little bit of land can produce. They estimated that over 20,000 plants were put in the ground this year, including flowers, onions, pumpkins and squash, and they grow perennials, too.
The goal of the event was to promote the agricultural history of the area and richness of the soils and natural resources here, May Heriza said. To the farmers, those values are worth protecting.
“It’s just a good opportunity for people to slow down and just enjoy the outdoors on a farm,” May Heriza said. “It really changes people’s mood once they just slow down and visit. Everyone is just happy.”
The farm is also set to host other public-facing events throughout the summer, including a farm shop open Wednesday through Saturday and a “U-Pick” season that will start later this month.
Families can come to the farm and hand pick flowers, strawberries and raspberries off the plants themselves. People really want that hands-on experience, May Heriza said, to be able to touch the plant and put the fruit in their mouth.
“For most of the people in urban areas, this feels like paradise. I think that’s what makes it so special is that people can easily come after work at 5 and really calm down before they have to go to work tomorrow,” May Heriza said.
But despite its value, the writing is on the wall for some of the land surrounding Four Daughters Farm.
After their neighbor passed away, the city annexed the land, and a developer quickly bought up the 80 acres. A subdivision is forthcoming, Tom Heriza said.
The farmers are also concerned about the city eventually expanding Stucky and Fowler Avenue to accommodate more traffic.
Tom Heriza attends the city’s growth meetings that are open to the public. He said it feels like Bozeman has no real plan to preserve agricultural land in wake of urban growth. Demand for land and water resources has already started to push a lot of farmers out, he said.
Every year, the pressure from developers to buy their land grows, Tom Heriza said. Within a decade, their property value has more than tripled.
Affordable housing is important, Tom Heriza said, but the city needs to conceptualize development in a more thoughtful, responsible and compact way.
Ironically, people moving here for open space and local agriculture are what’s causing it to go away, Tom Heriza said.
“It’s inevitable that farm ground will be annexed and connected to the city core to house people and support the growing population,” Tom Heriza said. “Unfortunately, it’s also inevitable that an urban core without direct connection with its food producing ground, riparian areas and mountain foothills suffers as well.”
Some of the Heriza’s friends and neighbors have already been pushed out of the urbanizing area. When that happens, generations of knowledge about the land is lost.
“It takes years when you move to another piece of property,” May Heriza said. “This whole valley is really rich. You can plant a seed anywhere in the soil and just know it will grow.”
