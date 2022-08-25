Wild
The sun sets on a field of harvested wheat west of Bozeman on Sept. 26.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Agriculture conservation programs popular among Montanans will see unprecedented new funding over the next 10 years, following the passage of the roughly $770 billion Inflation Reduction Act last week.

The legislation marks the largest U.S. investment in climate change mitigation to date, and it banks on agriculture playing a key role in addressing the climate crisis.

The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will receive nearly $20 billion to bulk up agriculture conservation programs that help Montanans bolster soil health, water quality, and other natural resources on their land.

