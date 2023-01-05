Let the news come to you

A bill in the Montana Legislature would mean farmers and ranchers could soon see more money to compensate for livestock killed by diseases.

The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 51 on Thursday, which was introduced by Rep. Joe Read, R-Polson, at the request of the Department of Livestock.

The bill would create a $100,000 state-level fund to better compensate producers who are forced to kill animals that contract diseases of concern. Federal money covers most indemnity payments across the U.S., but bill proponents say Montana needs its own fund to cover diseases that the federal government won’t always indemnify.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

