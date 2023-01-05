A bill in the Montana Legislature would mean farmers and ranchers could soon see more money to compensate for livestock killed by diseases.
The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 51 on Thursday, which was introduced by Rep. Joe Read, R-Polson, at the request of the Department of Livestock.
The bill would create a $100,000 state-level fund to better compensate producers who are forced to kill animals that contract diseases of concern. Federal money covers most indemnity payments across the U.S., but bill proponents say Montana needs its own fund to cover diseases that the federal government won’t always indemnify.
If the state could reimburse for those diseases, more producers would cooperate with testing and quarantine requirements, which helps reduce disease spread, supporters argued.
State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said the bill creates a method by which the state could compensate producers for diseases that don’t have federal government indemnity, like brucellosis and Johne’s disease.
Zaluski said the limited federal indemnity money slows down disease diagnostic work. For example, he noted a Montana producer who had two cattle with suspect brucellosis, and they received just $250 per animal from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Zaluksi worked with the producer to see if the agency could test for the disease but salvage the meat, because otherwise it would be a huge economic loss. That workaround slowed down the process—but allocating state money for similar situations in the future would help streamline disease testing and control, Zaluski said.
Lobbyists with the Montana Stockgrowers Association and Montana Farmers Union emphasized the need for producers to be fairly and wholly compensated for losses due to disease.
The Montana Farm Bureau and the Montana Wildlife Federation also supported the bill. No opponents testified against the bill Thursday.
Some lawmakers raised concerns that bigger producers would use up “the lion’s share” of the fund before smaller producers could get compensated.
Other questions arose if $100,000 was an adequate amount for the fund.
Under existing Montana law, state indemnity payments must cover 75% of the animal’s market value, but the claims can’t exceed $100 for a registered purebred livestock or $50 for a grade animal. Those rates were written in the 1920s and should be updated, Zaluski said.
According to the Department of Livestock, no one bothers to file indemnity claims through the state with rates so low. And if someone did make a claim, there’s no state budget allocation to pay for it.
HB 51 would create that fund, and also bump the 75% market value payment up to 100%.
The fund would be capped at $100,000, with $10,000 allocated per year from state special revenue. It would be paid for by money generated by livestock head fees, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
The bill comes in the wake of last year’s elevated disease rates for agricultural animals, including a severe bird flu outbreak and the first case of bovine tuberculosis found in Montana in decades. Supporters hold that Montana needs its own fund to cover diseases when the federal government indemnity program is overwhelmed.
The state fund would be for claims the USDA didn’t prioritize or couldn’t afford. It would provide another option for producers if the USDA rejected their indemnity claim, Zaluski told the Chronicle in December. That hasn’t happened in Montana yet, but he had heard of a few situations like that in the Midwest.
The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.