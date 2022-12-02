Trapper Creek Ranch
J.M. Peck moves year-old cattle across a corral at Trapper Creek Ranch in Melrose on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Southwest Montana ranchers experimented with ways to decrease commercial fertilizer use this year, following two seasons of record-high fertilizer costs that have steadily chipped away at ranch profits.

The high costs have forced ranchers to apply less fertilizer or simply go without it — decreasing yields and hay available to feed cattle over winter. For some, expensive input costs have fast-tracked a transition to regenerative ranching, in an effort to break free from the volatile fertilizer market for good.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture economic analysis, national agriculture production expenses increased by almost 19% in 2022 — the largest year-to-year dollar increase on record.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

