Southwest Montana ranchers experimented with ways to decrease commercial fertilizer use this year, following two seasons of record-high fertilizer costs that have steadily chipped away at ranch profits.
The high costs have forced ranchers to apply less fertilizer or simply go without it — decreasing yields and hay available to feed cattle over winter. For some, expensive input costs have fast-tracked a transition to regenerative ranching, in an effort to break free from the volatile fertilizer market for good.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture economic analysis, national agriculture production expenses increased by almost 19% in 2022 — the largest year-to-year dollar increase on record.
Fuel and oil expenses, up 47.4%, saw the largest increase this year, from $6.6 billion in 2021 to $20.5 billion in 2022. Fertilizer expenses trailed just behind as the second biggest increase, up 47%, from $13.9 billion in 2021 to $43.4 billion in 2022. Feed expenses also increased this year by 17.4%.
The money a rancher can sell cattle for has grown alongside production costs. But those sale prices are increasing at a slower rate than expenses, the report found.
JM Peck, a rancher in Melrose, said his ranch got the best price for their cows they had in 10 years – but in general, this year’s good prices are offset by high input costs.
This year, the Peck family didn’t apply any commercial fertilizer to their hay fields.
“The prices were so astronomical, it just wasn’t economically feasible to buy it,” Peck said.
On average, fertilizer makes up around 15% of their production expenses. But Peck estimated that if he bought any this year, that number would be closer to 50%.
“From a business standpoint, we’ve always looked for ways to optimize yields for hay production while reducing fertilizer use,” Peck said. “Now, our hands are being forced a little more.”
For a rancher, reducing commercial fertilizer use involves using what they already have — cattle manure.
The ranch is being more intentional about spreading manure on fields for natural fertilizer. They also rotate grass and alfalfa hay with barley, and sometimes mix in radishes and turnips that help replenish soil with nitrogen.
“At the end of the day, we have to make our business succeed,” Peck said. “Improving our soils means putting more into them than we take out.”
New farm equipment technology with GPS features has also helped ranchers with fertilizer management. Drones can help producers map their fields and detail which areas need more or fewer inputs. That helps ranchers be more efficient with the inputs they buy, Peck said.
Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, said “every farmer” is experimenting with ways to reduce fertilizer use. Crops that use less fertilizer and can fix their own nitrogen, like pulses and safflower, are becoming more common.
The USDA also has grants available for manufacturers to build local fertilizer plants. The idea is that increased competition in the market would drive down the price for everyone, Schweitzer said.
But for Kevin Halverson, a regenerative rancher in Big Timber, commercial fertilizer on his ranch is a thing of the past. For the past 20-plus years, his cattle have fertilized the land for him.
That means Halverson can enjoy the good cattle prices and not worry so much about what inputs will cost next year.
Regenerative ranches aim to graze cattle on native grasses year-round, without having to supplement hay or use chemicals that may harm soil long term.
Halverson’s ranch is in the midst of phasing out as many more inputs as possible, like fuel, feed, and machinery.
“Soil health comes first. We build it up and hope to see the ecological benefits,” Halverson said. “Then the financial benefits come later.”
“For us to make a living we have to cut as many of our input costs as possible,” Halverson added.
Ranchers who do buy fertilizer are looking to market trends to figure out how much they can afford for next year.
Alan Redfield, a rancher in Paradise Valley, hopes to purchase his fertilizer before January. He always locks in fertilizer early in case there’s shortage or price spike.
Ranching is a business of uncertainty, Redfield said. No one has a clue what could happen with fuel and fertilizer prices next year, and global events like the war in Ukraine carry heavy market impacts.
“People don’t always think worldwide events will impact a rancher in rural Montana, but they do,” Redfield said.
For Jerry O’Hair, another rancher in Paradise Valley, changing markets and environmental conditions are just part of the job.
O’Hair’s fertilizer cost twice as much as he thought it would this year. He opted to fertilize his fields just once this year instead of twice, and his yields dropped by 20% to 30%.
He’s in the process of researching ways to successfully reduce fertilizer use.
“There’s a lot of ifs, ands, and buts in this business,” O’Hair said. “You have to be a positive person to be a rancher, and just hope the next year will be better.”
