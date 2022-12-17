Cows, Hay
Bales of hay sit in a field off Bozeman Trail Road on Oct. 24.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

This winter’s heavy snowfall and cold temperatures forced some Montana ranchers to take cattle off grazing pasture earlier than usual, cutting into winter hay supplies and creating more financial instability for agricultural producers.

According to this week’s Montana hay report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, snow has blanketed pastures and forced ranchers to feed cows hay instead of having them graze pasture.

“Many ranchers report they have lots of fall regrowth but it remains covered in 10-18 inches of snow,” the report said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

