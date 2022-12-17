This winter’s heavy snowfall and cold temperatures forced some Montana ranchers to take cattle off grazing pasture earlier than usual, cutting into winter hay supplies and creating more financial instability for agricultural producers.
According to this week’s Montana hay report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, snow has blanketed pastures and forced ranchers to feed cows hay instead of having them graze pasture.
“Many ranchers report they have lots of fall regrowth but it remains covered in 10-18 inches of snow,” the report said.
For many ranchers, this shift is happening earlier than it has in the past few years. That means they’re getting out the feed they stored for the winter or looking to buy hay.
The cost of hay, alongside other agriculture costs like fertilizer and fuel, has continued to climb over the past several years. In 2019, average hay prices in Montana fell around $150 per ton. This year, that number hovered around $250.
Katelyn Knebel, of the Storey Hereford ranch near Four Corners, said the snow forced them to bed and feed their cattle over 45 days earlier than normal. They’re feeding hay and using protein tubs to bulk up the cattle for calving season.
Normally, the ranchers hope to get through the first week of December without having to supplement any hay, said Chuck Kohlbeck, owner of the ranch and Knebel’s father. That didn’t happen this year — the ranch has already gotten some 2 feet of snow.
“We went through a period of time where we hardly had any snow this time of year, for several years now, and we kind of got used to that,” Kohlbeck said. “Then old mother nature just kind of slaps you upside the head and wakes you up.”
The intense cold impacts cattle health too. It takes more energy and food for them to get ready for calving season, which they start in mid-January.
“In temperatures like this, cattle can lose weight, and they can be difficult to manage prior to calving,” Knebel said. “The extra feed and bedding is what sets you up for calving season.”
The ranch also needs manpower — and expensive diesel fuel — to clear snow off roads and machinery and make sure the water infrastructure is working.
But despite all that, the moisture is a godsend, Knebel said. If the snowpack sticks around to the spring, it will mean more water to irrigate with next season.
It’s a tricky balance, Knebel said. This summer, the blessing of moisture also came with flooding. But two years ago, the drought was so bad they had to cull part of their herd — there just wasn’t enough hay.
“We don’t have control over anything,” Kohlbeck said. “Every year is different. There’s no normal year. I can’t say that I’ve seen two alike.”
Other ranchers who often sell excess hay to other producers are also feeling the hit to their bottom line. Lately, there hasn’t been much excess hay.
Alan Redfield, who ranches in Paradise Valley, took his cows off pasture the second week of November.
That’s still better than last year, when the drought hit hay production hard and Redfield’s cows were off by the end of October. He regularly understocks his herd to preserve the grass and hay.
Even still, Redfield is feeding with his own hay again this year. Deer and elk also compete with the cattle for grazing resources, he said. The tight hay supply means he’ll lose income from not having extra to sell.
Ranchers who do have hay to sell, or are wanting to by some, can use the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline as a resource.
It’s like the Craigslist for hay sales, said Walt Anseth, the department’s agriculture finance officer. He said about the same number of people were using it this year than in year’s past.
Jerry O’Hair, another Paradise Valley rancher, was starting to think about next year’s herd size in early December.
Normally, most of his cows would be out on winter range in December, he said. But this year, the snow came early.
O’Hair plans to supplement with his own hay, but he buys extra every year “just in case.” Often problems arise when ranchers have too many cows without the grazing resources to support them, he said.
Ranchers say this uncertainty is characteristic of the profession. It’s a lot harder to get food to the table than many people give them credit for, Kohlbeck said.
“Every single year is tricky because you have to rely on the weather and God’s will to know if you will be able to keep your herd or not,” Knebel said. “That is what makes it so difficult for ranchers to constantly be positive. A rancher can go broke in a bad season.”
“You just have to be smart, and patient, and be understanding that Mother Nature is in charge.”
